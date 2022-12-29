The Ministry of Health has communicated the withdrawal from the market of a coffee product: there may be serious health risks.

During the holiday season one does not pay much attention to the line and it is the practice to indulge in many exceptions to the rule. Tasty and succulent dishes, sweets of all kinds, perhaps to be enjoyed with a good coffee. Especially in Italy the coffee continues to be one of the favorite drinks, to be enjoyed at any time of the day. However, Italians undoubtedly prefer to drink a good coffee in the morning, accompanying it with a good breakfast that serves to give you the energy to face all the commitments of the day, but also after lunch, just when it’s time to enjoy some good sweets.

However, it should be noted that not all coffees are able to give that pleasure guaranteed by an excellent flavour. To fully enjoy this ‘magic’ it is necessary to bet on an excellent quality coffee, which can be easily purchased in various supermarkets. But according to the latest news, also reported by the Fanpage site, it is good to pay attention to a brand of coffee that could pose a risk to our health.

Ochratoxin in coffee pods and capsules: the withdrawn products

The Ministry of Health has in fact communicated the withdrawal from the market, as a precautionary measure, of some lots of coffee pods and capsules: these are products of the brands Plans e The Uncle of Americaboth produced by Trombetta SpA coffee in the factory in via dei Castelli Romani 132 in Pomezia (Rome).

But why this decision by the Ministry of Health? Also Fanpage reports that the potential presence of has been detected in these coffee pods and capsules ochratoxin beyond the limits of the law.

The substance in question is a microtoxin produced by fungi of the Aspergillus and Penicillium species, which can harm the health of humans and animals. Ochratoxin can contaminate some foods, including cereals, dried fruit, wine and even coffee.

Since it can potentially damage DNA, ochratoxin is considered genotoxic: according to studies conducted by industry experts, the microtoxin it can also be carcinogenic to the kidney.

Products withdrawn from the market are “The Arabica espresso“capsules in packs of 275 grams, with the lot number 02CD05B and “The Arabica espresso“, pods in packs of 126 grams with the lot number 01DD04B. In both cases the withdrawal was established for “chemical risk“.