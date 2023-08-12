Comparing Paracetamol and Ibuprofen: Understanding the Differences in Analgesic and Antipyretic Effects

Paracetamol vs. Ibuprofen: Which Pain Reliever is Right for You?

By: Laura Alejandra Alvarez

August 12, 2023

Paracetamol (acetaminophen) and ibuprofen are both commonly used analgesics around the world. While both can relieve pain and reduce fever, there are some differences between them.

According to Neus Caelles, President of the Scientific Committee of the Spanish Society of Community Pharmacy (Sefac), the choice between these drugs depends on the specific health problem being treated.

What is the difference between them?

Ibuprofen has analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties, making it more effective in treating pain caused by inflammation, such as arthritis or pharyngitis. On the other hand, paracetamol is better as an antipyretic, specifically for pain accompanied by fever.

It’s important to note that ibuprofen is more suitable for pathologies that involve inflammation, while paracetamol is mainly used to treat pain without inflammation.

Paracetamol

Pros:

Often used to relieve headaches, toothaches, sunburn, and fever.

Works directly with the nerves and receptors in the brain to relieve pain.

Has minimal side effects in children and adults if taken correctly.

Safe to take with other antibiotics and cold medicines.

Cons:

Takes effect 45 to 60 minutes after the first dose.

Pain and fever relief last only up to four hours.

Less effective in reducing pain associated with inflammation.

Excessive consumption can be harmful to the liver and should be avoided in people with liver damage.

Ibuprofen

Pros:

Reduces high fever, pain, and inflammation.

More effective in relieving pain from muscle injuries and bodily injuries involving inflammation.

Works 30 minutes after the first dose and its effects can last up to six hours.

Cons:

May cause side effects such as upset stomach.

Can aggravate stomach ulcers and burns on the stomach lining if consumed daily for long periods of time.

Should be taken with food and, if used regularly, with stomach protectors.

Potential risk of internal bleeding, although it is not common.

In some patients, it reduces the body’s ability to form blood clots.

What should you keep in mind?

Although both paracetamol and ibuprofen are considered safe and commonly found in home medicine cabinets, it’s important to be aware of their risks, especially for certain patients.

Before taking any medication, especially if you have chronic health conditions or are taking specific medications, it is crucial to consult with your doctor. They will provide you with specific recommendations based on your medical situation.

Additionally, avoid taking these drugs for a prolonged period without medical supervision. If your symptoms persist, seek medical care for a proper diagnosis.

When to choose each one?

When choosing between ibuprofen and paracetamol, consider the following factors:

Type of pain: Ibuprofen may be more effective for pain caused by inflammation, while paracetamol is better for mild to moderate pain without inflammation.

Pre-existing health conditions: Ibuprofen may have adverse effects on the stomach and kidneys, while paracetamol can affect the liver.

Interactions with other medications: Check for possible interactions if you are taking other medications, as they could enhance or decrease the effects of these analgesics.

Personal preferences: Previous positive experiences or personal preferences may also influence your choice.

Always consult healthcare professionals for personalized advice. Sources consulted: [insert sources here].