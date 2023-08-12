They seize cocaine and marijuana valued at more than 130 million dollars

The blows to drug trafficking continue, the Colombian Navy seized almost 5 tons of cocaine in two operations carried out in Turbo (Antioquia) and Tumaco (Nariño), where they intercepted several boats that tried to take the narcotics out of the country to Central America.

The first blow by the authorities was in the midst of comprehensive maritime control and security operations, in which three vessels with 2,408 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride that were going to be shipped from the port of Tumaco across the Pacific Ocean to Central America were seized.

“In the first boat, 1,082 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride were seized, which were transported by three subjects; In the second intercepted boat, three other individuals intended to transport 964 kilograms of marijuana,” said the commander of the Navy’s coast guard group, Wilmer Roa.

The official added that in a third vessel they found 362 kilos of cocaine, which was detected by a ghost aircraft of the Air Combat Command number 5, which allowed the full identification of the crew, the cargo and the type of ships that were moving in waters of the Pacific Ocean.

As a result of operations against drug trafficking, eight people were captured and 25 pistol cartridges and 540 gallons of fuel were seized. The detainees were placed at the disposal of the competent authorities for prosecution for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing and possession of narcotics.

The drug load was valued at about $54 million. “The Colombian Navy will continue to deploy all its logistical and operational capabilities in order to counteract the criminal acts of the different drug trafficking organizations that commit crimes in the Colombian Pacific,” the institution added.

Another millionaire charge in Turbo

While almost two and a half tons of drugs were seized in Tumaco, a similar operation was taking place in Turbo (Antioquia), where uniformed members of the Naval Force chased a Go Fast-type vessel in the waters of the Caribbean Sea and seized a load of 2.3 tons. of cocaine.

Several packages with rectangular packages containing cocaine hydrochloride were found in the speedboat. Two pistols with ammunition, radios and other elements that were used by drug traffickers to communicate with each other were also found on the ship.

“The vessel was recovered and together with the seized material it was taken to the Turbo Coast Guard Station, where the approved preliminary identification test was carried out, establishing that it was cocaine hydrochloride with a total weight of 2,395 kilograms,” the authorities declared. .

For its part, the Prosecutor’s Office indicated that the drug shipment was destined for Honduras and would have a value of more than 80 million dollars; additionally, it established that the 2,395 kilos of cocaine were going to be divided into about six million doses to be distributed in Central America.

In the two Navy operations, 4,803 tons of narcotics valued at approximately 134 million dollars were seized, money that went to the coffers of drug trafficking groups in Antioquia and Nariño.

Three captured in Uraba

In an inter-institutional judicial proceeding carried out by the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Colombian Navy, three men were arrested in the municipalities of Chigorodó and Necoclí (Antioquia), and Acandí (Chocó) accused of belonging to the illegal armed groups that have a presence in the region and are engaged in drug trafficking.

According to what was reported by the authorities, the presumed paramilitaries responded to the aliases of Melena, Gabriel and Marlon, and had arrest warrants for the crimes of trafficking, manufacturing or carrying narcotics. The detainees were left at the disposal of the Cartagena Prosecutor’s Office, where they will be processed and sent to a prison. with Infobae

