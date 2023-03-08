news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 08 – 393 thousand euros to support the reception activities of families and the care of children and young people suffering from serious chronic pathology followed at the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital. The donation comes from the PAC 2000A Conad and Conad Cooperatives North West thanks to the generosity of many customers who joined the solidarity collection initiative launched last Christmas in the Lazio stores.



This morning, at the Rome-Gianicolo headquarters of the Bambino Gesù, the symbolic delivery of the check to the Bambino Gesù Onlus Foundation was held, which will allocate the amount to the “I’ll take care of you” campaign. The sum was raised thanks to the contribution by the two cooperatives of 50 cents for each of the 12 gadgets distributed, the ‘Goofi’, owls inspired by amusing Christmas characters for decoration and decoration, made with green materials.



“Also this year we are very proud and proud to once again be alongside the Bambino Gesù Onlus Foundation in Rome and all the hospital staff, who work every day with commitment and passion to assist, cure and improve life of young patients – declared Claudio Alibrandi, president of Conad and of PAC 2000A Conad – We strongly believe in this project, which sees us engaged alongside numerous Italian pediatric hospitals and which allows us to concretely express our commitment to the territories in the which we operate and to which we belong. Being alongside the communities, through simple, concrete and continuous gestures, is part of the DNA of the entire Conad system, of the Partners, of the Collaborators and of our Customers”.



“I thank PAC 2000A Conad and Conad Nord Ovest – says Mariella Enoc, President of the Bambino Gesù Foundation and of the Pediatric Organization of the same name – for the important contribution in support of the “Mi Take Care of You” campaign, which aims to offer for the many patients suffering from complex chronic pathologies and their families, a space dedicated to them, similar to a large house, in which to accompany and assist them with the best attention and professional skills.In this context, the support of the Conad Group takes on even more value great and strengthens our commitment to benefit all of these patients and their families.” (HANDLE).

