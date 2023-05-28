Conselice flood, Unigrà company submerged by increasingly dark water. Video

Ravenna, 27 May 2023 – The situation a councilIn the Ravennaone of the municipalities most affected by theflood which has hit Emilia-Romagna, is gradually improving. However, several houses still remain underwater: in a substantial part of the city and the agricultural fields around it, it literally seems to see the sea due to the enormous mass of water (video), while around theUnigrà company water becomes more and more black (video).

Conselice, flooded houses and streets

Despite the ordinance signed yesterday by the mayor which requires the citizens of the still flooded areas to leave their homes for sanitary reasons the exits continue slowly. I am still 600 circa people within the red zone, the outflow goes on but it is advisable that those who still have water in their building, even for a few centimeters, leave the house because the hygienic conditions are not good.

In today’s morning on the front of the exits, it’s not that much has moved but, if there will be any, it’s considered easier that they will be between today and tomorrow, given that the Fire Brigade is delivering the ordinances and medical aids to move correctly into the water and get out.

Altitude of Conselice

The inhabited center of council has an altitude of 6 meters above sea level, in a hydrographic area delimited by river banks sillaro ad ovest, Reno to the north and Santerno East. Being one reclaimed areaFurthermore, it is easy for the waters when they come out to find themselves in a completely flat area, in which there are no slopes that allow the water to flow. Because of this, this huge mass of water stays where it is and stagnate. The dewatering pumps are always at work, albeit slowly.

As for the timing of a total drying of the inhabited area, there was talk, yesterday and the day before yesterday, of a week as worst case scenario. But everything is in progress: from the Reclamation Consortium, with a system of canals and pumps that carry away the water, they are continuing to calibrate and make attempts and if some canals are unblocked which, until now, have been muddy or closed, the forecast could even improve.

The health front

On the health side there are no current epidemics but the more the water stagnates the more the risk increases also because it is getting very hot in Conselice and they are already there many mosquitoes and all the activity that has been done by the Administration is on a precautionary basis.

Vaccinations also on Monday 29 May

After large turnout for vaccinations for thetetanus and againsthepatitis A yesterday, even today many citizens of Conselice showed up to get vaccinated, despite the fact that no sessions were scheduled. However, given the many citizens waiting, vaccinations continued today as well.

Monday 29 Mayinstead, a Ravenna, Faience e Lugo there will be an extraordinary session for the free-access tetanus shot.

The invitation to access is aimed at those who have never been vaccinated for tetanus or have had the last booster dose for more than 10 years.

Access to the clinics takes place directly without the need for reservations, in the Public Hygiene offices of Ravenna (Cmp – via Fiume Abbandonato 134) from 2 to 5.30 pm; Lugo (Viale Masi 18/20) from 8.30 to 12.30; Faience (Via Zaccagnini 22) from 2 to 5.30 pm.