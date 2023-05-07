Consuming more calories without exercising? It is possible if you eat these foods

Is it possible to consume more calories without exercising? Yes if you eat the right foods. We tell you what they are.

The best way to get back – or keep – fit and healthy is to combine a balanced diet with regular physical activity. However, not everyone has time to train. In this article, we reveal the secret to burn more calories even without playing sports.

Everyone likes a lean and toned physique. There is only one main way to obtain and keep it: healthy and balanced diet and regular physical activity. In fact, losing weight is not a matter of magic but of science. To lose weight and fat it is necessary to consume fewer calories than we consume. And there are two ways to reduce calories: eat less -preferring less caloric foods- and move more.

However on the food you can not cut too much: introducing too few calories is dangerous for health. Not only that: eating too little slows down the metabolism. We must then focus on physical activity to burn more calories. But what if you don’t have time? A recent study has shown that even without playing sports, if you eat the right foodsi, you can increase your daily calorie expenditure.

Here’s what to eat to consume more calories

Eating well and playing sports is important not only if you have to lose weight. Proper nutrition and physical activity are the basis for enjoying good health and preventing most diseases. However, if you want to lose a few pounds and you really don’t have the time to train, we’ll show you what to eat to consume more calories even without playing sports.

There are foods that increase the basal metabolic rate and, therefore, make us consume more calories even when we are at rest. Don’t think about weird, new, lab-created foods. None of this: these are common foods that can be found in any supermarket and that our grandparents consumed in abundance. If you want to consume more calories without playing sports you have to eat whole grains and legumes. These two categories of food, thanks to the high percentage of fibres, lower the glycemic indexincrease the sense of satiety by inducing you to eat less and increase the basal metabolic rate.

Legumes and whole grains are the basis of the Mediterranean diet: products that were never lacking on our grandparents’ tables. Legumes, by the way, are one mine of vegetable proteins and precious mineral salts. Therefore, if you want to lose a few pounds, obviously without exaggerating with the portions, you have to consume these foods. In Italy it is certainly not difficult because of our culinary tradition it abounds in recipes with legumes and whole grains. Just think of the famous pasta and beans or pasta with chickpeas or rice and peas, a Venetian recipe based on rice and peas.