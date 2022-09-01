In the past few hours, a food recall was issued by the Ministry of Health which communicated the important risk of this food. Just a moment ago, the case workers removed the product from the shelves of all the stores involved: let’s find out more.

Over the years we have heard several times about food recalls, such as during the period of the terrible spread of dioxin or the mad cow. It is terrifying to think that some products found on the shelves of supermarkets or shops can be dangerous for human health. But it does not always mean that the food is bad or that taking it there are serious consequences for the consumer, sometimes the product is recalled only because it does not comply with the legal limits.

In most cases, the warnings that are published by the Ministry of Health have a great media hype, thus triggering a real scandal and mass anger among consumers. Just as happened in the past few hours, a food product has been removed from all supermarkets, shops and foodstuffs because it has been considered harmful to health: let’s find out what food it is and the reason for the recall.

Food recall: name of the product and the reason for the recall

The food recall occurred because the product we will talk about shortly is harmful, even, according to the safety regulations it could have very serious effects on human health.

But for what reason? What makes the food so dangerous is the presence of a pesticide, which is called, Clorpyriphos. In the past few hours, the Ministry of Health has released a press release with all the necessary information regarding the food recall: let’s find out more.

Food recall: the press release from the Ministry of Health | PHOTO

The food manufacturing plant is located in Dakar, Senegal, and the manufacturer’s name is Sonacos. The reference lot is 6044000106039 and the expiration date is 04/29/2023. Furthermore, the company name of the OSA is Blu Wave Seafood ltd Main Street Union Hall CO Cork Ireland.

Unfortunately, in the notification of the Ministry of Health, published on the official website, it is not clear what the specific product in question is, given that there is no visual proof. Thanks to our research it seems that it is precisely the peanuts in shell, packaged in transparent plastic bags.

All consumers who have purchased the product are advised to bring it back to the point of sale where it was purchased, even without the receipt. Obviously, there will be a refund or an exchange for other merchandise.