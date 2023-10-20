Home » Continued Decline of Covid in Italy: Decrease in Incidence and Transmissibility
Health

Continued Decline of Covid in Italy: Decrease in Incidence and Transmissibility

Continued Decline of Covid in Italy: Decrease in Incidence and Transmissibility

The decline of Covid in Italy continues, with a reduction in incidence and transmission rate (RT), according to the latest weekly monitoring report. The incidence of COVID-19 cases has decreased from 71 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the previous week to 58 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the current period (12/10/2023-18/10/2023).

As of October 18, 2023, the occupancy of beds in the medical area remains limited, with a rate of 5.7% (3,551 hospitalized), which is relatively stable compared to the previous week (5.8% as of 10/11/2023). The occupancy of intensive care beds has also remained unchanged at 1.3% (119 hospitalized).

It has been observed that hospitalization and mortality rates increase with age, with the highest values being reported in the 90+ age group. The rate of admission to intensive care also shows an increase with age.

The transmissibility index (Rt), based on cases with hospitalization as of 10/10/2023, is reported to be 0.93 (0.89 – 0.98), indicating a decrease compared to the previous week (Rt=1.08 (1.03 – 1.13) as of 03/10/2023). The Rt value is currently below the epidemic threshold.

Among different age groups, the highest weekly incidence rate is observed in individuals over 90 years of age. However, the overall incidence is decreasing across all age groups. The median age at diagnosis remains stable at 57 years compared to previous weeks.

Approximately 42% of reported cases are reinfections, showing no significant change compared to the previous week.

Based on available sequencing data, the national I-Co-Gen platform has observed a co-circulation of omicron recombinant viral strains attributed to XBB in recent sampling weeks. Among these strains, the variant of interest EG.5 (specifically EG.5.1.1) has been confirmed as the predominant variant, consistent with observations in other countries.

These findings provide encouraging signs of progress in the fight against Covid-19 in Italy. However, it is crucial to continue practicing preventive measures and following public health guidelines to sustain this downward trend and prevent any potential resurgence of the virus.

Note: This article is a reproduction, and the rights are reserved by ANSA.

