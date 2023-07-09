Controversy Surrounds Proposed Gymnasium Construction in Sondrio

Controversy Surrounds Construction of Gym in Sondrio

Sondrio, 9 July 2023 – Residents of Sondrio are up in arms over plans for the construction of a new school gymnasium for the primary school and the Munari nursery school in Via Lucchinetti. The project has sparked protests and concerns about safety and the environment.

Marinella Pilatti, a 70-year-old retired hospital doctor and resident of the neighborhood for 60 years, is one of the leaders of the opposition movement. She expressed her concerns about the impact of the project on the community. “We will be besieged by cars and suffocated by smog. We will oppose this project as long as possible,” said Pilatti, who has a background as a pulmonologist.

The Municipality of Sondrio has been awarded excellent resources to implement strategic development projects as part of the Pnrr. The new gymnasium is one such project, aimed at providing an innovative facility for the local community. However, the proposed location and design have raised serious concerns.

The initial plan, disclosed on the municipality’s website, showed the gymnasium to be located in the westernmost portion of a green area. However, the revised design has positioned the building closer to the residents’ houses along Via Venusti and Via Bernina. This change has sparked anger among residents who fear the new location will cause inconvenience and an intensification of traffic in an already congested urban area.

The increased traffic poses risks to pedestrian safety, especially as Via Venusti is frequently used by students heading to the nearby Torelli middle school. Additionally, the area serves as a route for parents and children attending the nursery and childhood schools. Concerned inhabitants have initiated a signature collection campaign to raise public awareness about the issue.

The final approval of the project is scheduled for August 31st, and a City Council meeting on the matter is expected soon. The opposition is also questioning the environmental impact of the gymnasium, as its imposing 10-meter height and aluminum construction may clash with the surrounding natural context.

Residents and environmental activists are determined to fight against the construction and continue to voice their concerns. The battle over the gym in Sondrio is far from over, as the local community seeks to preserve its safety and environmental integrity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

