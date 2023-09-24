Copay Exemption for Medicines: Understanding the Benefits for Disabled Civilians

23 hours ago

Find out when the co-pay exemption for medicines for disabled civilians is possible and what the specific cases are.

Copay exemption for medicines for disabled civilians: let's see when and how it is possible to take advantage of this benefit.

When is there a copayment exemption for medicines for disabled civilians?

In accordance with state laws, drugs are divided into several categories:

Band A: Accessible free of charge for all patients.

Band A with AIFA Note: Accessible free of charge only to people who satisfy certain conditions specified in the AIFA Note.

Band C: Require payment from all clients.

I class A drugs include not only those deemed essential but also those used to treat chronic conditions. These may include, for example, specific antibiotics or drugs used to control cardiovascular disease.

In some Italian regions, a additional cost (ticket) for class A drugs, usually in the form of a flat fee per package or prescription. However, some categories of people are exempt from this cost, sometimes including individuals with disabilities.

To obtain detailed information on regional exemptions for class A drugs, it is advisable to contact the Local Health Authority (ASL) or the Region in which you reside directly.

In general, however, exemptions for disability they do not cover the costs of medications.

There is an exception for war veterans who receive a direct lifetime pension and victims of terrorism, who have the right to receive drugs belonging to class “C” free of charge on medical prescription certifying their necessity.

What medical exemptions are disabled civilians entitled to?

There are different categories of people with disabilities who are entitled to exemption from certain medical benefits. These exemptions may concern all instrumental, laboratory, and specialist diagnostic services provided for by the Essential Levels of Assistance (LEA) or only those related to the pathology that caused the disability.

It is also good to note that there is also a ticket exemption for the unemployed.

Here are the categories of people with disabilities who are exempt:

Full exemption for all LEA benefits:

Civilian invalids:

C01: Civil invalids with 100% disability without accompanying allowance. C02: Civil invalids with 100% disability with accompanying allowance. C03: Civil disabled people with a reduction in working capacity of more than 2/3 from 67% to 99% disability. C04: Disabled people under 18 with attendance allowance. C05: Absolutely blind or with residual vision no greater than 1/10 in both eyes. C06: Deaf and dumb.

War invalids:

G01: War invalids belonging to categories from 1st to 5th, holders of direct lifelong pensions and deported to extermination camps.

Invalids for work:

L01: Severe work disabled people from 80% to 100% disability. L02: Work disabled people with reduction in working capacity > 2/3 from 67% to 79% disability.

Invalids for service:

S01: Service-invalids belonging to the 1st category, entitled to a specific pension. S02: Invalids for service belonging to categories from 2nd to 5th.

Disabled – Victims of acts of terrorism and duty:

V01: Victims of acts of terrorism and massacres and family members / victims of duty and surviving family members.

Exemption only for services related to the pathology causing the disability:

War invalids:

G02: Military war invalids belonging to categories 6 to 8.

Invalids for work:

L03: Work disabled people with reduction of working capacity up to 2/3 from 1% to 66% disability. L04: Injured at work or affected by occupational diseases.

Invalids for service:

S03: Invalids for service belonging to the 6th to 8th category.

How do I apply for an exemption for medical disability benefits?

Per obtain exemption for reasons of disability it is necessary to document the disability through the competent Medical Commission, which depends on the type of disability:

For civil disability, it is required to submit an application to INPS via electronic means. Disability due to service and war is certified by the specific Medical Commission for the assessment of this type of disability. For work-related disability, it is necessary to contact the INAIL Commission.

Once the certification confirming the invalidity has been obtained from the competent Commission, the Local Health Authority (ASL) of residence will issue the exemption from payments relating to the health copay, regardless of the patient’s income.

FAQ on copay exemption for medicines for disabled civilians

What percentage of disability must you have for ticket exemption?

People who have a degree of disability equal to or greater than 67% have the right to exemption from payments relating to healthcare copays. To obtain these exemptions, it is necessary to have a card issued by the Local Health Authority (ASL).

What are Essential Levels of Assistance (LEA)?

The Essential Levels of Assistance (LEA) represent the services and benefits that the National Health Service (NHS) is obliged to offer to all citizens. These services can be provided free of charge or require a financial contribution in the form of a ticket, with funding coming from taxes paid by the population.

When does the civil disability pension become permanent?

Anyone who receives an ordinary disability allowance has the possibility of requesting renewal of the allowance when the three years expire. After obtaining the renewal three consecutive times, the allowance becomes permanent.

