Several researches had already denounced the presence of graphene oxide in the Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19.

I “conspirators” they were right. The Covid-19 vaccine contains toxic substances, including graphene oxide. But they have been accused of being ignorant and unscientific, both by virologists and the mainstream media. Which they have as well wished death to those who did not want to get vaccinated.

To confirm the presence of graphene oxide, a highly toxic and conductive substance, in the vaccino Pfizerwas there Food and Drug Administration (FDA). American authority that supervise medicines and treatments placed on the market, giving the green light for their administration to patients.

The FDA was in fact forced to publish Pfizer confidential documents by order of the Federal Court in the USA. And the results are creepy.

Graphene oxide in Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccines: FDA confirmation arrives

You can read the full article always great on site Maurice Blondet. Here I limit myself to the essential steps.

The FDA had originally attempted to delay the release of data by 75 years on the safety of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, despite the injection’s approval after only 108 review days of security on December 11, 2020.

However, a group of scientists and medical researchers has sued the FDA ai pursuant to the FOIA to force the release of hundreds of thousands of documents related to vaccine licensing Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19.

At the beginning of January 2022, Federal Judge Mark Pittman ordered the FDA to release 55,000 pages per month e since PHMPT it posted all the documents on its website as soon as they were published.

One of the most recent documents published by the FDA saved as 125742_S1_M4_4.2.1 vr vtr 10741.pdf, he confirms the use of graphene oxide in the production process of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

The document is a description of a study conducted by Pfizer between 7 April 2020 and 19 August 2020, with the purpose of “express and characterize vaccine antigen encoded by BNT162b2”.

The study was conducted to determine how well the vaccine works. The study found that the vaccine used pe mRNAr instruct cells to produce a protein (called P2S), which is the proteina Spike dthe suspected Covd-19 virus.

The million spike proteins they bond then to a receptor called ACE2 on the cell surface, inducing an immune system response.

But the most interesting thing about the study is that it confirms on page 7 that it is necessary to reduce graphene oxide to produce the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine because it is needed as a basis for lipid nanoparticles.

Here is the passage:

The first sentencetranslated, means:

For TwinStrep-labeled P2S, 4 μL of purified protein at 0.5 mg/mL was applied to Quantifoil R1.2/1.3 300 mesh gold grids freshly coated with graphene oxide.

Furthermore,

Additionally, two of the lipids in Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines have been found to be ALC-0159 and ALC-315, as confirmed by the published Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Evaluation Report by the European Medicines Agency. But both of these lipids bring back the manufacturer’s warnings who claim that they must never be used in humans or animals.

What is Graphene Oxide and why is it dangerous?

Graphene oxide is a tiny one particle composed of carbon and oxygen atoms. Although it is imperceptible to the human eye, it is still very dangerous. It is indeed known to be toxic for some cells and research has shown that can cause inflammation and lung damage if inhaled.

Also, graphene oxide is capable of cross the blood-brain barrierwhich is one protective barrier That prevents harmful substances from entering the brain. This could potentially lead to neurological problems.

Graphene oxide is detected in the immune system as if it were a pathogen. Once injected it has an affinity for the central nervous system, potentially causing paralysis, stroke, and nervous system changes.

Also, the long-term effects of exposure to graphene oxide are not yet known. There are very few researches on the long-term effects of graphene oxide exposure in humans, which means we don’t know what the potential risks are.

Not just graphene oxide: other harmful substances contained in the Covid-19 vaccine

But unfortunately, the list of harmful and harmful substances contained in the Covid-19 vaccine is long. And the official announcement is also awaited for them.

For example, the dottor Daniel Nagasea Canadian emergency room doctor, and his team, revealed the presence Carbon Nanotech and Radioactive Thulium. While the Argentine doctor Martin Monteverde and his team revealed the presence of nanotechnology and, also, of graphene oxide.

Graphene oxide transmitted from vaccinated to non-vaccinated

Finally, the Doctor Philippe van Welbergen, medical director of biomedical clinics, he was one of the first to warn the public of the damage caused to people’s blood by Covid injections.

Apart from that, the most relevant data is that it demonstrated that “fragments” of graphene oxide are transmitted by vaccinated people against Covid-19 to unvaccinated or unvaccinated people, sadly destroying their red blood cells and causing blood clots.

All of this clearly deserves further investigation and confirmation with further research. However, it also lends credence to worry of the unvaccinated to receive blood from vaccinated people through transfusions. Or, that a mother vaccinated with such serums can pass graphene oxide on to their children.

