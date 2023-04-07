news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ESTORIL, 07 APR – Marco Cecchinato is in the semifinals of the ‘Millennium Estoril Open’, the Atp 250 tournament with a prize pool of 562,815 euros which is being played on the red clay of Estoril, in Portugal. In a quarterfinal match, the 30-year-old Palermo n. 96 of the international ranking beat the Spanish Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-5 7-6 in over two hours of play.



Tomorrow Cecchinato, who hadn’t reached an ATP semifinal since 2021 when he succeeded in Parma, will have to contend with the winner of the match between the Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, seeded No. 6 in the Portuguese tournament, and the Spanish Bernabe Zapata Miralles.



