The variants and autumn, what happens? The Covid “It is still an open problem. There is an indication of the two international reference organizations, the European Medicines Agency and the European Center for Disease Control and Surveillance, calling on all people over the age of sixty to an additional booster dose. My appeal to people over sixty or fragile people is to immediately book an additional dose of vaccine in view of the more complicated months, traditionally autumn and winter ».

Thus in RTL 102.5 the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza. With the fourth dose of anti-Covid vaccine, explained Speranza, “we left in Italy, we must insist on this point, it is a question of protecting the most fragile. At the moment the indication is over sixty and frail of any age. As always, Italy will follow the instructions of the international scientific authorities ». The minister then underlined that “we have tools that we did not have in the first most difficult months. The vaccination campaign in Italy has had an extraordinarily positive impact. The vaccine has a first fundamental function, which is to reduce hospitalization and prevent too heavy repercussions on our National Health Service. The over 90% of people who have vaccinated over the age of twelve in Italy have enabled us to face the significant numbers of contagion in recent months in a more positive way ».

SCHOOL – September will the mask be compulsory at school? «Upon departure, certainly not, then the epidemiological picture will be assessed step by step. The hope is that the theme of recommendation and individual responsibility with respect to obligation can be used. I would be a little more cautious in saying no mask ». «No obligation – specified Speranza – does not mean, however, no mask, this is true for a stadium, for an evening at the cinema or at the theater. To say that there is no obligation means to always assume an element of individual responsibility ».

With respect to the administration of the fourth dose to the over 60s, «in the meantime – he pointed out – we are over two million and nine hundred thousand people who have taken the fourth dose. We must insist, this percentage must grow. The hope is that with the recovery in September there may be an increase in people who decide to protect themselves also in view of the season which for covid is traditionally the most complex, therefore autumn and winter. My appeal to people over sixty is to book the fourth dose, an important shield ». Speranza also recalled that “procedures are underway for the authorization of new vaccines, the ability of vaccines to prevent hospitalizations is positive. Science continues to adapt its indications to the evolution of variants ». The vaccines we have today, she concluded, “are useful and positive. This is demonstrated by the fact that compared to when we did not have vaccines, we can also allow ourselves higher circulation numbers without a particularly serious impact on our health facilities ».