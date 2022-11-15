Everything changes, or maybe not. Yesterday Mario Giordano in his column “Beware of the trombones” on this site had lashed out against the new minister Orazio Schillaci, who in terms of quarantine, tampons and Covid now seems to be a Roberto Speranza Bis. Today, during an event at the Ministry of Health, the head of the department made a timid (very timid) opening at the end of quarantines for asymptomatic positives. Or at least to a reduction of them.

Goodbye to covid quarantine?

“On the quarantine – he said on the sidelines of the event ‘Vaccination prevention of frail or immunocompromised adults, the new priority’ – we are working to ensure that who is positive for Covidespecially patients asymptomatic, can re-enter earlier. Soon we will make a communication on that too, eventually eliminating the final buffer “. For now we are at the announcements, at we will see, at “we are trying to understand how”. But at least it’s a little step forward. From what we understand, the new rules should in any case provide for the isolation of positives but of a shorter duration: today it is expected to be 5 days, “provided that an antigenic or molecular test is carried out, which is negative, at the end of the period of ‘isolation”.

The vaccination campaign: Covid and flu

In recent days Schillaci had been categorical: on these topics we will read the data and then we will evaluate. Also Melons confirms that the government will follow the science. But certainly with respect to the rigorist line of Speranza, a little more courage is expected.

On the vaccine front, however, the music does not change. Melons in Bali confirmed that it is thanks to the doses of Pfizer e Modern if we got out of the pandemic. And the new minister’s idea seems to be to launch a campaign on Covid and influence that is unique, complete with commercials and testimonials with “non-professional actors”, “in the hope that everyone can understand its importance”. “Before the viruses begin to circulate more rapidly – explained Schillaci – we need everyone’s commitment to ensure that those who are more fragile understand the importance of getting vaccinated”.