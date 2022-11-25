Invincibility from infection? A utopia. In patients who get sick with Covid several times the risk of hospitalization increases, the chances of consequences on the lungson heart It is on brain. Furthermore, reinfections can have a negative effect on the circulatory, musculoskeletal, gastrointestinal systems, can promote diabetes, kidney disease and mental health problems. And the risk of serious side effects increases with each new infection.

«This means that even those who have had two Covid-19 infections are better off avoiding having the third. And those who have had three must avoid the fourth,” said Ziyad Al-Aly, a clinical epidemiologist at the School of Medicine. One studio conducted by researchers from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and posted on Nature Medicine in fact, it raises the alarm on the problems deriving from coronavirus reinfections: they can give rise to more severe acute and post-acute consequences, increasing the risk of damage to various organs and the risk of hospitalization and death.

For the period March 1, 2020 to April 6, 2022, the researchers examined the medical records of more than five million people from the electronic database maintained by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. discharged from the US military. The sample was divided into three groups: a sample of 5.3 million people who have not tested positive for Covid-19 infection, a second group of more than 443,000 people who have had a single infection, and a third of nearly 41,000 people who have had two or more documented infections. Of the latter group, the majority of patients have been affected by Covid two or three times, a small number four times.

The researchers delved into these cases over a period of time in which the variants circulating in the US were Delta, Omicron and Omicron 5. The study showed that people with reinfections multiples from Covid are twice as likely to die and three times as likely to be hospitalized than those without reinfections. Not only that: compared to patients infected with the virus only once, individuals with repeated infections are three and a half times more likely to develop respiratory diseases, three times more likely to develop heart disease and 1.6 times more likely to suffer brain diseases .

THE VACCINES

«In recent months there has been an illusion of invincibility among people who have fallen ill with Covid and have also undergone the vaccine. Someone has hypothesized for these cases a sort of super immunity to virus. Unambiguously, our research has shown that acquiring an infection a second, third or fourth time contributes to additional health risks in acute phase, i.e. the first thirty days after the infection, and in the following months, i.e. in the long Covid phase», explains Al-Aly. In any case, the anti-Covid vaccines remain effective in protecting against the risk of reinfections, even now that it is there Omicron variant to dominate. “People who have already been infected in the past still benefit from the effects of vaccination, obtaining substantial protection”, even if the effectiveness of the vaccine shield against return infections has dropped to 60% with the new variant, is the conclusion of a Danish study published in the journal “Plos Medicine”.

“During the pandemic, vaccination was one of the best tools available to curb the spread of Covid,” is the premise from which the scientists started. And if infected people are known to develop long-lasting natural immunity, the research team wanted to understand if even already infected people still benefited from the anti-Covid vaccination. We then analyzed the information on infections and vaccinations reported in national registers that included all citizens of the Denmark tested positive for the pandemic coronavirus or vaccinated between January 2020 and January 2022. The data included more than 200,000 people infected during each of the waves led by the Alpha, Delta and Omicron variants. The researchers thus calculated that, «among people with previous infections» Covid, «vaccination offered up to 71% protection against re-infection during the Alpha period, 94% during the Delta period and 60% during the Omicron period, with a shield effect lasting up to 9 months».