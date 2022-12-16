Covid asymptomatic positives must remain closed at home for five days and can only go out if they perform a positive test on the fifth day. But it has not been said that the government is changing the rules and the swab output no longer needed? Calm down, on this there is an amendment to the Dl rave, under discussion in Parliament; it was approved in the Chamber, but the passage to the Senate is still missing and in any case a circular from the Minister of Health, Orazio, will be needed Tell us which will also have to set the rules for those who continue to have symptoms. We will probably talk about it on December 28th or 29th. To date, the rules in force – it is good to know so as not to violate the law – are those established on 31 August by the previous government and have not yet changed. Let’s remember them in detail.

Positive result on the Covid test, but I don’t have any symptoms. What should I do?

I have to stay isolated at home for five days, on the fifth day I swab, if I’m negative I can go back to normal life.

Let’s assume that I am positive, asymptomatic; however, on the fifth day there is still the infection, the test tells me that I am not yet negative. How long will I have to remain isolated?

The Ministry of Health website explains: “In the event of persistent positivity, isolation can be interrupted at the end of the 14th day from the first positive swab, regardless of whether the test is carried out”. So, after two weeks I will still be free, even if I continue to test positive (let’s remember this: only if you don’t have symptoms).

Another case: I’m positive and I have a fever, so I have symptoms. When will I be able to come out of isolation?

I have to wait for the symptoms to disappear. Two days after the cessation of symptoms I enter the asymptomatic regimen, therefore the rules illustrated above apply. But only two days from the end of the symptoms, let’s reiterate it.

What will change with the upcoming reform but for now only on paper?

The asymptomatic person is always free after five days, he does not have to take a test. However, there is a problem to be solved: who decides that I am asymptomatic? Who verifies that I don’t have a cold, cough or fever or that that cough that comes back from time to time or those repeated sneezes are not a symptom? Most likely we will rely on the common sense of the citizen. However, Minister Schillaci’s circular will have to indicate the path of those who are symptomatic.

What is a close contact of a positive to do?

The current rules have not changed. Also from the Ministry of Health website: «The self-surveillance regime is applied to those who have had close contact with confirmed positive subjects at Sars-CoV-2, consisting of the obligation to wear FFP2-type respiratory protective devices, indoors or in the presence of gatherings, up to the tenth day following the date of the last close contact. If symptoms suggestive of possible Sars-Cov-2 infection occur during the self-monitoring period, it is recommended that an antigen or molecular test be performed immediately for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 which, in the event of a negative result, must be repeated. if symptoms are still present, on the fifth day following the date of the last contact”. The new rules reduce the self-monitoring period to five days.

Then there are some unwritten rules dictated by a sense of responsibility: if you have to meet a very fragile person – an elderly person or a person with pathologies – and in the previous days you had contact with a positive, it still makes sense to undergo a test, even “do it yourself”, to limit as much as possible the risk of infecting the fragile subject. Not only that: if you have the flu, the rules that apply to Covid should still be applied voluntarily: better to isolate yourself or at least use masks. Furthermore, it is advisable to take precautions not to infect a fragile subject who, even with the flu, could have serious consequences, especially if not vaccinated.