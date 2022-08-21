This is what the Orders of Calabrian doctors ask in a note signed by the presidents of the five provinces of the Region. “The writing Orders ask that other solutions and pathways be examined first, taking into account the involvement of doctors of continuity of care, of trainees, of doctors in training for general medicine, of retired doctors, etc. and above all that there are real and attractive expressions of interest in our members who work in other regions of Italy “.

Given that the Professional Orders of Doctors and Dentists are subsidiary bodies of the State “in order to protect public interests, guaranteed by the legal system, connected to the professional exercise”, therefore engaged, in addition to the professional ethical and ethical aspects, above all in the guarantees of quality of professionals in order to protect the health of citizens constitutionally guaranteed.

We declare that we are primarily interested in that the SRG offers quality services, corresponding to the health standards to which Calabrians are entitled, as well as available to be involved in any initiative that pursues these purposes. In relation to the unquestionable shortage of health personnel operating in our region, it would have been appropriate to have a proactive dialogue with the institutions of the order, which would have been able to provide their own contribution in addressing this problem, as recently demonstrated, with a lot of work and sacrifice, in the monitoring, verification and control activities related to the vaccination obligation!

Regarding the decision taken by the President of the Calabria Region, regarding the agreement for the recruitment of about 500 Cuban doctors, notwithstanding the usual procedures, we express strong doubts regarding the guarantees of quality in the assistance that will be provided by these foreign health workers. . The aforementioned rule, concerning a temporary derogation from the usual procedures that are required for the recognition of qualifications obtained in foreign countries, does not mean that such recognition is not necessary, but only that this rule shifts the burden of carrying it out from the Ministry to Regions.

In any case, the qualifications must be rigorously verified to be able to practice the profession in Italy and Calabria always with transparent rules and certain procedures, avoiding the danger of leading to abusive exercise and, in fact, of breaking up the entire system that regulates the exercise of this profession and which otherwise has not changed!

It is only necessary to remember that adequate knowledge of the Italian language, in the exercise of any profession and, even more so, in the field of health emergency (as the signed agreement specifies), is of fundamental importance: the lack, but even insufficient knowledge of this essential communication tool alone can be dramatically harmful and delay or fail to promptly identify appropriate diagnoses and treatments or, worse, lose human lives rather than save them.

Just as the inevitable ignorance regarding our forensic practices is very worrying (for example: the reports that are required by law are drawn up by the professional who ascertained the fact, the formal certification of death, etc.) by foreign colleagues. , like so many rules on health that our health system places to protect citizens, who have the right to find competence and not just an “open” first aid! .

The writing Orders ask that other solutions and paths be examined first that take into account, in the meantime, the involvement of the doctors of continuity of assistance, of the trainees (not only of the only Calabrian Faculty of Medicine), of doctors in training for general medicine, of retired doctors, etc. and above all that there are real and attractive expressions of interest towards our members who work in other regions of Italy. In this regard, it is also necessary to make a serious analysis of the reasons why hundreds of doctors, while maintaining their residence in Calabria and enrollment in the orders of our region, have preferred the job opportunities offered in other regions.

In consideration of the general emergency aspects relating to the shortage of health personnel and the entire issue relating to the enhancement of the health supply, it is necessary that every health professional currently operating in our structures, at every level of commitment and role, is really encouraged, in the compliance with the Italian and European regulations in force, to be able to provide an additional voluntary contribution, aimed at achieving the health care objectives set by the Calabria Region.

We therefore hope for a permanent propositional dialogue between the Region and the Orders on health issues of such importance.

The Presidents of the Orders of Doctors and Dentists of Calabra

Dr. Vincenzo Ciconte, Catanzaro

Dr. Enrico Ciliberto, Crotone

Dr. Eugenio Corcioni, Cosenza

Dr. Antonio Maglia, Vibo Valentia

Dr. Pasquale Veneziano, Reggio Calabria

August 21, 2022

