Cure or rehab? Health in focus

The ARAG experts on the main differences between cure and rehabilitation

It doesn’t matter whether it’s a cure or rehabilitation: In both measures, health is the focus. But although the terms cure and rehab (short for rehabilitation) are often used interchangeably, there are some differences between these models. Probably the biggest difference is the financing of the respective measure. The ARAG experts explain what special features there are and which model is suitable for whom.

Kur vs. Rhea

The ARAG experts point out that the term “spa” has actually been somewhat outdated since the 2000 health care reform. Since then, the law has called it “pension benefit”. And that makes it clear what the goal of a cure is: it should prevent and maintain health. At the same time, a cure also serves to heal and care if outpatient measures were not sufficient or complaints worsen and threaten to become chronic.

Rehabilitation, or rehab for short, is used to restore health after illness or an accident. It is intended for patients who suffer from severe health restrictions and is intended to help them to master their everyday life.

Different treatment approaches

Although health is the focus of both measures, the ARAG experts point out different treatment approaches. With a preventive cure, the relaxation and wellness character is much more pronounced. For example, massages, sports, walks, but also the exchange with other spa patients are on the program to restore physical and mental balance. If the treatment is more for aftercare, it depends on the type of illness which form of treatment is the right one.

The aim of rehabilitation measures is to improve existing complaints, to restore the ability to work and to avoid disability or even the need for care. This usually involves medical measures such as physiotherapy, ergotherapy or sports therapy, but also psychosocial therapies, for example in the case of depression or burnout.

Who is paying?

If all outpatient means of restoring health have been exhausted, preventative services are usually covered by health insurance. Travel to the health resort is also subsidized by health insurance. Here the personal contribution is ten percent of the travel costs, a minimum of five and a maximum of ten euros. Of course, you can also take a cure as a self-payer.

As a rule, the costs for rehabilitation measures are covered by the statutory health insurance (GKV), the statutory accident insurance (GUV) or the statutory pension insurance (GRV). According to the ARAG experts, an additional payment of ten euros per day applies to all adult patients for most rehabilitation measures. In contrast to the GKV, where rehabilitation measures are part of the mandatory benefits, it depends on the contractually agreed scope of services for privately insured persons whether and to what extent rehabilitation costs are covered. Here, too, the ARAG experts point out that the principle “outpatient before inpatient” always applies. i.e. rehabilitation can only be justified once all outpatient therapy options have been exhausted.

With child to the cure

In general, children up to the age of 14, provided they are being treated, may be taken to the spa. According to ARAG experts, if the child does not receive any applications, it can only accompany the adult up to the age of 12. Some spa clinics offer schooling for children who accompany their parents to the spa.

What does the employer say?

Cures and rehabilitation measures usually last three weeks and, according to the ARAG experts, are not counted towards annual leave. As with mothers, employers are also obliged under the Continued Pay Act (paragraph 9) to release employees from their annual leave while continuing to pay them for a medically prescribed cure or rehabilitation measure. The prerequisite for this is that the medical measure has been approved by a doctor and is carried out in recognized institutions.

Who informs?

A first point of contact in the search for a suitable cure can be the mothers’ convalescent work – also for fathers. The Deutsche Rentenversicherung provides free advice on all rehabilitation issues.

