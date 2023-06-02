Home » Surrounded by green water and green mountains, large paddy fields are planted in Jingde, Anhui, at the right time for summer transplanting-Qianlong.com.cn
Surrounded by green water and green mountains, large paddy fields are planted in Jingde, Anhui, at the right time for summer transplanting

Surrounded by green water and green mountains, large paddy fields are planted in Jingde, Anhui, at the right time for summer transplanting-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: Green water and green mountains surround a large paddy field, Jingde, Anhui, is planting summer seedlings at the right time

CCTV news:In Jingde County, Xuancheng, Anhui, it is located in the Huangshan Mountains, surrounded by green hills and large paddy fields, and the ridges of the fields outline a winding outline. Jingde County currently has about 120,000 mu of cultivated land, including 80,000 mu of paddy fields like this, distributed in many towns in the mountainous area.

In recent days, taking advantage of favorable weather, villagers are scrambling to plant rice. In addition to mechanical transplanting, the planting method is also adopted here. The seedlings are inserted into the paddy fields, and the eyes are green and full of vitality.

