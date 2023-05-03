Current Forsa stress survey commissioned by Biolectra / The Germans and stress: …

Hermes Drugs Ltd

In 90 percent of Germans, persistent stress over a longer period of time manifests itself in physical and/or mental complaints. This is now shown by a representative nationwide survey by the Forsa Institute on behalf of Biolectra. Many of the stress triggers given by those surveyed can only be avoided to a limited extent. But there are different ways to strengthen your own stress resilience, i.e. your ability to withstand stressful situations. An important pillar here is, among other things, an adequate supply of important minerals such as magnesium and certain B vitamins.

The majority of Germans are stressed: More than half of those surveyed, namely 53 percent, classify their current stress level as “rather high” or even “very high”. In addition, the individual stress level seems to have risen: According to the current survey, every second respondent feels more stress than five years ago. Only a quarter state that they are now less stressed. As the Forsa survey shows, stress that persists over a longer period of time can manifest itself in very different ways, mentally or physically.

From the “thought carousel” to migraines

The front runner for the stress symptoms mentioned is inner restlessness or the “thought carousel” with 58 percent, closely followed by problems falling asleep and sleeping through the night (54 percent). For many, however, stress also manifests itself in the form of irritability or a bad mood (43 percent), listlessness (32 percent) and nervousness and problems concentrating (28 percent). On a physical level, respondents mainly report muscular tension (26 percent). In addition, symptoms such as palpitations and increased heart rate (19 percent), indigestion (19 percent) and effects on appetite and eating behavior (18 percent) are mentioned. Almost a fifth of those surveyed also observed headaches and migraines as a result of stress.*

Causes of stress can only be influenced to a limited extent

Half of those surveyed (51 percent) state that the (global) political situation and global crises trigger a feeling of stress in them to a particularly high degree. Conflicts and worries in the personal and family environment as well as time and deadline pressure are also named as stress triggers by almost half of those surveyed. Many of the causes of stress mentioned in the survey can only be avoided or reduced to a limited extent. It is therefore all the more important to actively “counteract” in stressful phases of life.

Actively strengthen stress resilience – that’s why magnesium is important in times of stress

Sufficient exercise – ideally in the fresh air – and regular, short relaxation breaks without any external distractions from smartphones and the like can help to reduce stress. And also when the stress hits your stomach: A balanced diet is particularly important now, among other things to supply the body with magnesium. It is often referred to as the “mineral of inner peace” and contributes to the normal functioning of the psyche and nervous system and to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. In addition, magnesium is significantly involved in the energy metabolism. It can also help relax muscles tightened by stress. A true “anti-stress duo” is the combination of magnesium and certain B vitamins: B1, B2, B6 and B12 are considered “nerve vitamins”. They are important for the transmission of stimuli and thus support the functionality of the nervous system. In addition to a healthy, balanced diet, a dietary supplement can help to integrate this smart combination into stressful everyday life (e.g. Biolectra Magnesium 400 mg Nerves & Muscles Vital or Biolectra Magnesium 400 mg ultra 3-phase depot from the pharmacy) .

* Multiple answers were possible, so the total exceeds 100 percent.

About the Forsa Stress Survey

The representative survey was conducted nationwide from March 30 to April 4, 2023 by the Forsa Society for Social Research and Statistical Analysis mbH on behalf of Biolectra. A total of 1,001 German citizens aged 18 and over, selected according to a systematic random procedure, were interviewed via an online panel. In addition to the currently perceived stress level, a 5-year comparison and the way in which prolonged stress makes itself felt physically and psychologically were also asked.

About Biolectra Magnesium 400 mg Nerves & Muscles Vital and Biolectra Magnesium 400 mg ultra 3-phase depot

Biolectra Magnesium 400 mg Nerves & Muscles Vital, direct stick, and Biolectra Magnesium 400 mg ultra 3-phase depot, tablets, are available in pharmacies without a prescription. Both combine nerve-strengthening B vitamins (B1, B2, B6 and B12) with high-dose magnesium and, thanks to their special formulation, offer both immediately available and slowly released depot magnesium for particularly good tolerability in situations of increased need. And all this with just one dose a day: either as a tablet or – particularly practical in hectic everyday life – as granules in a direct stick, which can be taken without water and still tastes refreshingly of orange. Both products are sugar, lactose and gluten free. The direct stick is also vegan.

Mandatory text Biolectra Magnesium 400 mg Nerves & Muscles Vital

Dietary supplements are not a substitute for a balanced and varied diet and a healthy lifestyle. Recommended dosage: Consume the contents of one stick once a day. Place the micro-pellets directly on the tongue and swallow. Can have a laxative effect if consumed to excess. Status: September 2021

Mandatory text Biolectra Magnesium 400 mg ultra 3-phase depot

Dietary supplements are not a substitute for a balanced and varied diet and a healthy lifestyle. Recommended dosage: Take 1 tablet once a day with sufficient liquid. Status: January 2023

