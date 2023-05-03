Taxes – Property tax returns for 10,000 federal properties delayed

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The federal government does not manage to submit the required property tax returns for its own buildings and land on time. This emerges from a government response to a CDU request reported by “Bild” (Thursday edition).

Accordingly, the declarations for around 10,000 properties are submitted with a delay of months. This corresponds to about half of all properties owned by the federal government. The responsible Federal Agency for Real Estate Tasks (BIMA) has now been granted an extension of the deadline by the government until the end of September. The CDU member of the Bundestag Christoph Ploß told the “Bild”: “While the Hamburg finance senator, for example, uses pithy words to urge homeowners to submit their property tax returns on time, the tax authorities apparently grant the federal government generous deadline extensions. You can’t explain that to any citizen.” If not even the federal administration is able to submit all property tax returns on time, it is obvious “that the deadline for the millions of homeowners in Germany was much too short,” said Ploß. The Ministry of Finance confirmed the process at the request of “Bild”. A spokesman said: “For the properties that were already subject to property tax, an extension of the deadline was requested. For the properties that were previously exempt from property tax, an extension of the deadline until the end of September 2023 was requested.”

