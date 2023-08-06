De Angelis case, the reactions to his words on the Bologna massacre

Oppositions arise. From Pd Lazio and M5S to the governor of Emilia Romagna, Stefano Bonaccini until Charles Calenda. E Elly Schlein calling for the resignation of Marcello De Angelis responsible for the institutional communication of the Lazio Region driven by Francesco Rocca. Also urging the intervention of the premier Giorgia Meloni because “the Bologna massacre was of a fascist matrix, if someone struggles to recognize it, they are not suitable for holding institutional positions of any kind”.

On the new post by De Angelis, a former right-wing extremist, on the attack on the Bologna train station 43 years ago, the opposition in the Region and in the government are unleashed by addressing the governor Rocca and asking for the resignation of his collaborator.

“What Marcello De Angelis wrote, who today is not a simple citizen but is the spokesman for the institutional communication of the Lazio Region, on his Facebook profile is serious and unacceptable – they comment Daniele Leodorisecretary Pd Lazio e Mario Ciarla, Pd group leader alla Pisana – An attempt to rewrite the story of the Bologna massacre despite a judicial truth written in black and white. We ask President Rocca to distance himself and De Angelis to take a step back: whoever writes certain things cannot guide the communication of our Region”.

De Angelis’s words for the M5S Group to the Lazio Region are “unacceptable”: “Denying the neo-fascist matrix of the Bologna massacre and a judicial truth that various judgments have ascertained is already serious in itself, it becomes very serious when writing such statements is the spokesman for the president of the Lazio Region, Francesco Rocca. If De Angelis is aware of elements capable of rewriting the story that saw his brother-in-law convicted Luigi Ciavardiniwith Mambro, Fioravanti and Cavallini, for the vile terrorist act – adds the M5S of Lazio – go and report to the magistrates, otherwise keep silent at least for institutional duty. In the meantime, we expect President Rocca to distance himself and remove De Angelis from his post.”

“Ignoble and liar. Come and tell her these things in Bologna. Looking into the eyes of the families of the victims of the fascist massacre of August 2”, the president of the Emilia-Romagna Region attacks on his Facebook profile, Stefano Bonaccini.

Charles Calendaleader of Azione, replies to De Angelis: “Luckily you live in a democratic country that has defeated the fascists (like you). So no one will burn you to the stake. We will simply continue to fight your ideas in the name of democracy and the constitution republican that her friends wanted to subvert. Martyrdom is precluded, not resignation. I hope Rocca will take a step in this direction”.

E Angelo Bonellico-spokesman of Green Europe and deputy of Avs, underlines the silence of the governor Rocca: “The distance of the president from the statements of his spokesman who are of unheard-of seriousness has not yet arrived, not only because he has questioned the sentences of the Italian courts, which with respect to the Bologna massacre have clearly ascertained the neo-fascist tracks and the P2 lodge, but even more serious is that they said that magistrates and institutions are lying – continues Bonelli – Statements that come after the statements of the President of the Republic Mattarelladuring the commemoration of the anniversary of the massacre, on the clear neo-fascist matrix”.

Also Marietta Tidei and Luciano Nobili, regional councilors in Lazio of Azione-Italia viva, ask Rocca to “clearly and clearly distance himself from the positions of his spokesman”, who was also with him in the Red Cross. AND Matthew Richetti, group leader of Azione-Italia viva in the Chamber of Deputies, adds: “The attack in Bologna was a heinous attack by the neo-fascist right linked to the most occult anti-democratic circles. This is the judicial, political and moral truth now the country’s heritage, which no revisionist attempt can refute. Rocca immediately remove those who have shown contempt for 85 innocents and over 200 injured: those are not opinions but falsehoods”.

The president of the Region cannot remain silent for Sandro Rutoloof the national secretariat of the Pd, e Andrea DeMaria deputy Pd. “Your party cannot be silent, Brothers of Italy. And Giorgia Meloni cannot be silent. First of all out of respect for the victims and their families. And then for an evident institutional responsibility and democratic reliability”, comment Ruotolo and De Maria. “Rocca kicks him out otherwise he is an accomplice”, attacks the democratic deputy Stefano Vaccari, secretary of the presidency of the Chamber. And on Twitter Pier Luigi Bersani writes: “The trumpet call of Marcello De Angelis will not remain isolated. The studied ambiguity of the Prime Minister’s declaration for August 2 contained a message that only beautiful souls did not want to see. Leave Pandora’s box of black falsehoods open while finally the judicial truth is affirmed. I repeat. Anyone who does not respect innocent victims by denying them a full-blown truth does not deserve the respect of the Italians”.

For the former Speaker of the House, Luciano Violante“if De Angelis knows those responsible for the Bologna massacre and knows that they are not the ones convicted, he would have a duty to clarify”, he tells beraking latest news.

The event in Calabria with De Angelis has been cancelled

In Calabria the event scheduled tonight with Marcello De Angelis has been cancelled. The head of institutional communication of the Lazio Region was expected in the province of Catanzaro, to present the book “What does being right-wing mean today?”. “In order to avoid any controversy and exploitation of any kind, the event scheduled for tonight is canceled. We continue to believe in the value of pluralism and reject any approach to any extremism of any extraction or color”, reads the official Facebook page of the “Panta Festival 2023” event, an art and culture review underway in Montauro (Catanzaro).

The Anpi of Catanzaro had taken sides against the presence of De Angelis in Calabria this morning and had asked for the event to be cancelled. And so it was. “The mere thought that an ambiguous figure like Marcello De Angelis, a friend and relative of past and present fascists, is invited to speak in our region makes us horrified. Even more today after the shameful statements about the Bologna massacre in full disfigurement of all sentences which, after decades of investigations, definitively sentenced his fascist friends to life imprisonment. President Sergio Mattarella thought about it a few days ago to recall the story of that horrible massacre and the role of the fascists as material executors. no one cancels it, not even this De Angelis who is unknown because he holds the position of communication manager in the Lazio Region “, the comment Mario Vallonepresident of the Anpi Provincial Committee of Catanzaro.