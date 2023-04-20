death by elderly foreigner in Thailand

Arthur variant. The first died for the new strain Covid was registered in Thailand. And the Omicron sub-variant is now registered in many countries, including Italy. The death – as reported by the local health authorities – is of an elderly person. He did not disclose his personal details, except that he is a “foreigner”.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Arturo Covid variant, new symptoms of the virus: conjunctivitis alert. Experts: “Highly contagious”

Arturo variant, first dead in the world

The elderly – as reported by the Mirror – had previous, unspecified health problems. Arcturus – Arcturus – is a subvariant of Omicron, was first detected in India and has been on the World Health Organization’s watch list since late March. The professor. Dr Yong Poovorawan, who heads the Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University’s School of Medicine, told PBS that it will inevitably soon become Thailand’s dominant subvariant.

THE SITUATION

The sub-variant is skyrocketing infections in India and has prompted health officials to reintroduce mask-wearing requirements among other measures.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (in the US), said Arcturus is causing 7% of coronavirus cases in the country. This means it is now in second place behind its cousin Omicron. Indonesia has reported five new cases of subvariant Arcturus. The new variant is reportedly 1.2 times more infectious than the Omicron variant, according to a study by the University of Tokyo posted on the biological research website bioRxiv. Dr Vipin Vashishtha, former head of the immunization committee of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics, tweeted that pediatric cases of Covid have increased for the first time in six months.