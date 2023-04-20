Wang Chuqin: It is not easy to play against Zhang Yuzhen in a bold reversal of Falk_Player_Final_Change

Original title: Wang Chuqin: It is not easy to play against Zhang Yuzhen with a bold reversal of Falk

On April 20th, Beijing time, the WTT Macau Championship 2023 entered the fourth competition day. In a men’s singles 1/8 final at the end of the night, Chinese player Wang Chuqin won three consecutive cities after losing one game first, 3-1 (7-11, 11-4, 11-6 and 11-5) Defeated the famous Swedish player Falke and advanced to the quarterfinals to play South Korea’s Zhang Yuzhen.

“This is a very difficult game,” Wang Chuqin said in an interview after the game. The opponent’s state has improved recently and he played very well today. “Falke’s ball is getting more and more positive. The first The rotation and changes in the game limited my performance, and I didn’t find a good way at the time,” Wang Chuqin revealed during the replay match. In the second game, I reached an agreement with Wang Hao, who served as the off-court coach, to launch boldly and not always let the opponent Get started first, “My tactic is to serve the long ball and form a stalemate with him more, so that he will change as little as possible, and the two of them will fight normally. After playing more rounds, when my hands are hot, the rhythm will gradually return. gone.”

Talking about the next opponent Zhang Yuzhen, Wang Chuqin said that the Korean is one of the players that Guoping has always valued the most. In addition to the characteristics of technical and tactical play, the 5-round 3-win competition system is also conducive to his upset. "Who will follow?" He will not play very well psychologically. Zhang Yuzhen's serve, forehand and pace are very characteristic, and he is a very capable player." Wang Chuqin said that he will be prepared for difficulties and try to enjoy the next 1/4 finals. (Sohu Sports Guo Jian/text and picture from WTT World Table Tennis Federation)

