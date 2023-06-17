Decline in deaths from cancer in Italy, -15% among men and 8% women – Medicine

news-txt”>

Between 2011 and 2019, Italy recorded a decrease in cancer mortality higher than the European average, with a 15% reduction in deaths in men and 8% in women (-10% men and -5% % women in Europe). A goal achieved also thanks to immuno-oncology which, with an innovative approach to treating the disease, has changed the history of various neoplasms that were once very difficult to treat. To tell all citizens about these important results, the third stage of the ‘I know too’ awareness campaign, presented today at a press conference, is taking place in Rome from today until Sunday 18 June.

The project is carried out by Bristol Myers Squibb, with the participation of Apaim (Italian Melanoma Patients Association), Living without a stomach (you can), Fiagop (Italian Federation of Parents and Healed Pediatric Oncohematology Associations), Tutor (Rare Chest Cancer Association), Favo (Italian Federation of Oncology Volunteer Associations) and Walce (Women Against Lung Cancer in Europe), and the patronage of Aiom (Italian Association of Medical Oncology). The campaign includes meetings in public squares, with the presence of patient associations and the distribution of information material, and the activation of a dedicated portal (www.bms.com/it/losoanchio.html).