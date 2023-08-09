Deep cleansing shampoo: How to get your hair really clean

Care products Dust, sebum, dirt: How to get your hair really clean



Our hair is constantly exposed to environmental influences. The stern shows how to remove them

© gilaxia / Getty Images

Environmental influences such as air pollution, styling products etc. can damage the hair in the long term. Unfortunately, simply washing with conventional shampoos is not a solution. The stern shows what really helps.

A bad hair day can affect self-esteem and negatively impact our day. To avoid this, many of us turn to various hair care products, including shampoos. One of these has grown in popularity in recent years – the deep cleansing shampoo. But what is behind this trend and why do so many swear by its effect?

The need for deep cleaning



Our hair is exposed to a variety of environmental factors on a daily basis, such as air pollution, dust, styling products and excess sebum. All of this buildup can build up on the scalp and hair strands over time, making hair appear dull, greasy and heavy. Conventional shampoos are often not able to completely remove these residues as they are geared more towards everyday cleaning.

This is where the deep cleansing shampoo comes into play. It has been specially developed to thoroughly remove stubborn residue and dirt particles that build up in the hair and scalp. A more intensive cleansing frees the hair from everything that could rob it of its vitality and shine. A well-known manufacturer of deep-cleansing shampoos is Olaplex. The large white bottles with black lettering conquered hairdressing salons and social media channels years ago.

Through innovation, word of mouth, accessibility and a compelling marketing strategy, Olaplex has secured a well-deserved place in the haircare industry limelight and is a remarkable example of how a product can become a real phenomenon. But what makes deep cleansing shampoo so effective?

How does deep cleansing shampoo work?



The secret behind the effectiveness of deep cleansing shampoos lies in their special formula. These shampoos often contain higher concentrations of cleaning agents such as surfactants that are better at loosening dirt and debris. Some variants also contain active ingredients such as aloe vera, tea tree oil or citrus extracts, which can have an additional soothing or revitalizing effect on the scalp.

However, it is important to note that deep cleansing shampoos are not suitable for everyday use due to their intense cleaning power. Overuse can dry out hair and unbalance the scalp’s natural oils. Once or twice a week should usually be enough to reap the benefits of a deep cleansing shampoo.

The benefits of deep cleansing shampoos



Removal of residues: Deep cleansing shampoos rid the hair of any residue that has built up over time. This makes the hair lighter and regains its natural shine.

Volume and fullness: By removing deposits and residues of sebum, the hair not only becomes lighter, but also has more volume and fullness, which is particularly beneficial for fine hair.

Healthier Scalp: Thoroughly cleansing the scalp can help reduce breakouts and dandruff, resulting in an overall healthier scalp.

Optimal preparation for care products: After using a deep cleansing shampoo, nourishing hair masks or conditioners can work better because they are no longer blocked by residue.

Deep cleansing shampoos have undoubtedly earned their place in the hair care world. With their ability to remove stubborn build-up and revitalize hair from within, they are a real secret weapon for healthy and shiny hair. Nevertheless, they should be used with caution in order to maintain the natural balance of hair and scalp. So the next time you feel the need for a deep cleanse, a deep cleansing shampoo could be just what you need.

You might also be interested in:



This article contains affiliate links. Further information are available here.

deb

#Subjects

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

