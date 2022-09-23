Home Health Depression is not a state of mind, but a disease! Breaking this taboo is everyone’s duty
Health

Depression is not a state of mind, but a disease! Breaking this taboo is everyone’s duty

by admin
Depression is not a state of mind, but a disease! Breaking this taboo is everyone’s duty

Depression is not a state of mind, but a disease. Unfortunately, mental health is still a taboo, which we need to break down.

The disappearance of Manuel Vallicellawho committed suicide at the age of 35, led me to make a reflection that I would like to share with you.

Often, more or less unconsciously, we use phrases that reveal how little we know about some mental illnesssuch as the depression. How many times do you happen to say or hear “I feel depressed today» o «This news depressed meAs if depression were one momentary moodtransient?

The fact that we know little about certain diseases, then, leads us to take them little seriously, to believe – erroneously – that we can decide to avoid them or to heal. And so we end up saying or being told “Forget about it», «Think about who is worse off», «You don’t miss anything».

No one with a headache would ever dream of saying (rightly) “Today I feel like a tumor“, As no one would ever say to a person with cancer”Forget about it“. The problem is all here: it is thought that mental illnesses are not diseases or that, at best, they do not have it dignity and the danger of other diseases.

Depression is not a state of mind, it’s not stressit is not a character side, it is not even the triggering cause that caused it: it is one specific pathology and represents a pathological lack of energy. As a disease, it can be cured (both psychotherapeutic and pharmacologically) and from which it can be cured.

Mental illnesses, useless to go around it, still represent a taboo. It is hard to talk about it, to be heard and taken seriously. It is hard to even understand the most important thing: they all concern, no one is excluded, there is no age in which one is more predisposed to the disease. The sooner we are aware of it, the sooner we will learn to intervene in time.

See also  The six-year sequel "The King of Fighters XV" is officially released, and PS5 and XSX will jump to the next generation in 2022 | 4Gamers

Need treat mental illnesses as you do with all the othersbecause they are not “a moment that passes“. A broken arm won’t work again if you pretend it works, the same way a mind does not return sane if it is not treated. And the treatment is not postponed because “there are those who are worse off“, Why mental illnesses are dangerous and they are life threatening, just like all other diseases.

Share via email

Basilio Petruzza

Basilio Petruzza has a three-year degree in Literature, Music and Entertainment, and a master’s degree in Dams, Theater-Music-Dance address. He is a writer and blogger, he has published two novels and has a blog.

Sign up for the weekly newsletter

You will receive by email the news on sustainability, nutrition and natural well-being, green living and sustainable tourism from the most widely read online magazine in Italy on these issues.

subscribe



You may also like

Covid: for young lung damage after 1 year...

Will we cure depression with electrostimulation?

Saturday 1 October in Cuneo free visits to...

Dip at parallels: how they are performed and...

Drinking alcohol before bed disturbs sleep

How to stay fit without going to the...

Covid. Yes at the fourth dose with bivalent...

“I’m on a diet to get well”

what they are, symptoms, complications and diet

Covid, the Ministry of Health: “No difference between...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy