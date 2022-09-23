Mental illnesses, useless to go around it, still represent a. It is hard to talk about it, to be heard and taken seriously. It is hard to even understand the most important thing:, no one is excluded, there is no age in which one is more predisposed to the disease. The sooner we are aware of it, the sooner we will learn to intervene in time.

Need treat mental illnesses as you do with all the othersbecause they are not “a moment that passes“. A broken arm won’t work again if you pretend it works, the same way a mind does not return sane if it is not treated. And the treatment is not postponed because “there are those who are worse off“, Why mental illnesses are dangerous and they are life threatening, just like all other diseases.