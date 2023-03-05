Start from small habits in your daily life and you will see that without resorting to medicines immediately, you can defeat blood sugar and diabetes. Here is a trick that you may not have known and will help you a lot.

What is Diabetes? Diabetes is a metabolic disease in which the affected person’s immune system damages cells that produce insulin, a hormone needed to transfer sugar (glucose) from the bloodstream to cells so they can be used as energy. There are two types of diabetes: type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes.

In type 1 diabetes , the pancreas does not produce the insulin needed to transfer glucose from the blood into the cell. Type 1 diabetes requires insulin intake, in the form of insulin injections or pumps, as well as a diet and exercise program.

In type 2 diabetes, the pancreas makes insulin, but the cells don't use it properly. Usually, insulin can only be used in small quantities, affecting the amount of glucose in the blood. Even in type 2 diabetes, diet, exercise, and sometimes medications can help lower blood glucose.

Blood sugar is another word that is used to refer to blood glucose levels. A person’s normal glucose levels should be between 70 and 120 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL). If glucose levels are below 70 mg/dL, this is known as hypoglycemia. If glucose levels are above 120 mg/dL, this is known as hyperglycemia.

Signs and symptoms

There may be certain signs and symptoms of high or low blood sugar, including: thirst, frequent urination, insatiable hunger, tiredness and fatigue, blurred vision, problems concentrating, irritability, panic, unexplained weight loss, dry mouth, and decreased ability to heal wounds. However, the only way to be sure if your blood glucose levels are high or low is to monitor the levels with a blood glucose test.

If your diabetes and blood sugar aren’t regular, there may be some long-term health risks. Both types of diabetes can lead to complications such as strokes, kidney damage, cardiovascular disease, blindness, circulation problems and cognitive health issues. Additionally, high blood sugar can also lead to liver, heart and brain damage, as well as increase the risk of infections.

Defeat diabetes and blood sugar in everyday life, start by putting these good habits into practice

Diabetes and low blood sugar are two very common medical conditions that can lead to significant complications if not managed properly as we have seen. Therefore, to avoid complications and better manage your diabetes and blood sugar, it is essential to adopt some good habits in your daily life.

Diet

First, it would be ideal to try to balance your eating habits so that you can enjoy a healthy diet rich in nutrients, vitamins and fiber. A healthy, varied and moderate diet can help keep blood sugar levels constant and it is desirable to eat three main meals within each eight hour interval. In particular, making sure you’re getting enough complex carbohydrates through fruits, vegetables and whole grains, and including lean proteins such as tofu, fish, eggs, poultry and legumes, can help control blood sugar levels. You should also limit saturated fat, sweet and salty foods, especially snack foods such as chips, cookies and chocolate which contain a lot of sugar.

Physical exercise

Additionally, regular exercise can help lower blood sugar levels. Exercising at a moderate pace for at least half an hour a day, at least 5 times a week, can help lower blood sugar levels and therefore help control diabetes. Aerobic exercises such as walking, running, swimming or cycling are very beneficial, as they increase the consumption of glucose in the blood.

Sleep

Managing your diet and exercise isn’t the only way to control your daily blood sugar levels. Adequate and regular sleep can also help prevent blood sugar spikes and drops. Getting at least 7 hours of sleep a day can reduce the risk of hyperglycemia and keep blood glucose levels at a stable level.

Always keep your blood sugar under control

Finally, it is essential to keep track of blood glucose levels, measuring them regularly with a glucometer. This can help identify when your blood sugar levels are too high or too low, indicating when you need to make small changes to your diet or exercise routine.

Trick

The trick not to forget to keep blood sugar and diabetes under control is walking. The latest scientific studies claim that walking after meals and 60-90 minutes a day is important for improving health and preventing diabetes. But even 15 minutes of walking a day can help keep blood sugar under control. Walking is a fun, low-cost, and easy way to improve your health. It helps reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes as well as heart disease, some cancers, obesity and arthritis.

Walking can help manage conditions like obesity and diabetes. It helps lower blood sugar levels by reducing the absorption of sugar from the intestines. It also helps reduce inflammation and osteoporosis, and increases the strength of muscle mass. There are many ways to incorporate walking into your routine.

The ideal would be to walk at least 30 minutes a day five days a week.

You can also combine walking with more vigorous activities, such as running or jogging, or alternate it with resistance exercises such as weight lifting.

Another way to incorporate walking into your routine is to walk after meals.

Walking after meals has been shown in some studies to be an effective way to prevent blood sugar from rising. It is recommended to walk for about 15 minutes after a meal.

Walking seems to be a simple but very effective trick to keep blood sugar and diabetes under control. Walking after meals and 60-90 minutes a day is recommended, even 15 minutes can be of great help. Walking can be a fun and effective way to improve health and reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

