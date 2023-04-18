Diet, how many kilos is it correct to lose per week in order not to suffer health problems

Do you want to go on a diet, but you don’t know how many kilos it’s right to lose a week in order not to have health problems later or worse, be a victim of the terrible and fearsome yo-yo effect? Don’t worry, here’s the ideal average!

And now that even Easter with its grilled foods, doves stuffed in every way and plain chocolate eggs or with various grains on the surface, it’s nice that it’s archived, the time has come to get fit and not so much for the summer or for the elusive swimsuit test, but above all to feel good about ourselves and avoid having health problems. But on the other hand, the Romans already knew well how important a “mens sana in corpore sano” was important for all-round well-being.

In short, eating consciously, col right amount of fiber and macronutrients that are good for our body, shouldn’t be an occasional practice close to summer, but a real lifestyle devoted to our psychophysical well-being at 360 degrees. If you want to start this journey, however, it is important to clarify some fundamental aspects that accompany a serious and healthy diet.

All about diet: don’t overdo it for lasting and satisfying results over time

First of all, improvised diets are banned, lightning and with less than 1200 kcal per day. Not only are they harmful to our body which could also develop serious food shortages, but they trigger the annoying yo-yo effect. In other words, if you eat very little a day for a period of time, then when you reach the desired weight and start again with a softer and more indulgent diet, not only will you recover all the kilos lost, but the scale will also more. In fact, our body, reduced to hunger, will do everything to regain its strength, precisely because it is not designed for fasting or long periods of famine.

That said, after talking to a specialist who knows what diet is best for you and respects your needs, you can go on a diet. But how many kilos should you lose approximately in a month? Not too many actuallyprecisely in order not to have health problems or lose too much lean mass which is essential for metabolic activity, i.e. the one that allows us to stay fit and thus burn the calories introduced during the day.

In fact, dieting is a slow and gradual process and only a slightly low-calorie, balanced and varied diet together with the right physical activity allows you to obtain satisfactory and long-lasting results. Reason why, in case the starting weight is excessive, it would be better to lose weight on average about 700-800 grams per weeka, in such a way as to lose approximately 2.8-3.2 kilos in 30 days.