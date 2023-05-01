Do you know white strawberries? Here is all the information you were looking for

White strawberries are about to make their debut on Italian fruit and vegetable stalls, their color and delicate flavor are already stars on social media. Everything you need to know.

They are not yet found in Italy, but there is very little left before the marketing of white strawberries can begin here too. Yes you read right, it is a new variety born from the crossing of two other well-known here. Here’s everything you need to know.

Heady scent and intense color, when it comes to strawberries we are obviously talking about a delicious fruit to be eaten as a snack but also an amazing ingredient with which it is possible to create anything; not only desserts, but also first courses and cocktails.

NOT TO MISS ALL THE UPDATES FOLLOW US ON THE CHANNELS INSTAGRAM E TELEGRAM

What stands out about strawberries is undoubtedly the form and the color, a bright red of which there is just a recognized shade. And if we told you that among the different varieties of strawberries, because they are not all the same, there is a new one destined to be talked about? It’s about the white strawberries which are already depopulating on social media and are highly sought after by great chefs and which will soon be sold here too.

How white strawberries are born

Looking at them like this, without knowing their history, one could hypothesize that white strawberries are the albino version of the classic red ones. And we could more or less say that it is, but how did this new variant develop?

All thanks to the Department of Agricultural and Food Sciences of theUniversity of Florida in the USA which presented to the world this new type of strawberry born from the cross between a Japanese variety and the classic red.

In the 2020 Professor Vance Whitaker’s research group crosses a strawberry berry of Japanese origin, the highly prized Hatsukoi no Kaori, which already has this a much paler discolored color and rosy. Mixing with the red berry, what came out was called Florida Pearl aka pearl of Florida.

Candid color that varies from white to very light pink according to the maturation of the flower, the Florida Pearls have this characteristic because it does not have the protein responsible for the strawberry red pigmentation we know. And the taste? According to the researchers it is delicate and gentle with notes reminiscent of thepineapple.

Sale in Italy

Already highly sought after by pastry chefs all over the world, white strawberries will also arrive in Italy very soon. A’Lucan company has signed an agreement that will allow it to have a monopoly on the sale of this variety, which should already start from this June.