Too hot drinks can provoke tumors. Tea, ciccolata, mate. But even the infusions and everything that is drunk at too high a temperature carries with it the risk of a carcinogenic effect on one’s body. In our country, the consumption of (almost) boiling liquids is not as high as in other cultures. But you have to be careful all the same. And try to take some precautions to safeguard your health.

Several scientific studies have shown that whoever consumes many times a day very hot drinks, to attemperature above 60-65 ° Chas a higher chance of developing the tumor of the esophagus. The relationship between the consumption of very hot drinks and cancer of the stomach or upper digestive and respiratory tract is not proven.

Because the risk increases

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has listed hot drinks as probably carcinogenic (group 2A). Coffee and mate (a typical drink of Latin America), when not consumed hot, fall into group 3, that of substances that cannot be classified as carcinogenic to humans, proving that it is heat that makes them potentially dangerous. It is advisable to let the drinks cool to a temperature below 60 ° C before consuming them.