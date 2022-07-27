Home Health Drop $2,988 into the csl. x Xbox Anime Festival Game Mania and get an Xbox Series S console with 12 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Drop $2,988 into the csl. x Xbox Anime Festival Game Mania and get an Xbox Series S console with 12 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Drop $2,988 into the csl. x Xbox Anime Festival Game Mania and get an Xbox Series S console with 12 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

The Hong Kong Animation and Video Game Festival (Anime Festival) will be held on July 29th. This year, Microsoft Xbox will cooperate with csl. again to launch a super discount for game fans!! Players can go to the venue to save $2,988 to buy an Xbox Series S console with 12 One month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate package, and you can enjoy half price on csl. 5G Plan (24-month service), and there are other discounts, of course, as a machine fan, you should not miss it.

Free Xbox Series S console carrying case for first 60 customers per day

The Xbox Series S console with 12-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be available at a play-in price of $2,988, and the first 60 customers each day will receive a free Xbox Series S console carrying case and a csl. x MIRROR mini poster set (in each set Includes a mini poster with 6 random members), and all customers who instantly redeem Game Pass will receive an Xbox foldable storage box with picnic table, and the option to join the 24-month csl. 5G Plan for 50% off.

The Xbox Experience Pavilion, located in the csl. booth (E13), will provide a variety of game demos, including the award-winning racing game “Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels” and the real-life experience of “Microsoft Flight Simulator” taught by hand to “Top Gun: The Lone Ranger flies over Hong Kong, and you can try out more than 400 selected games on Xbox Game Pass. In addition, a series of e-sports competitions will be held at the venue for five consecutive days. After the first 50 participants complete the game every day, they can get the csl 5G service plan for 90 days and even the “5G E-sports God Plan” trial service, and have a chance to win Samsung 32 ″ Odyssey G7 Gaming Screen, Thrustmaster T248 Racing Wheel, Ulefone Note 10 Smartphone and more!!

