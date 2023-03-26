If nitrate constantly gets into the blood, the effect of the active substance decreases over time. Such “nitrate tolerance” can be avoided by only taking the drug every eight to twelve hours. The higher the nitrate dose, the more important it is to take these breaks. This is the only way the remedy can develop its full effect.

With long-term use for angina pectoris

If you use nitrates long-term to prevent attacks of angina pectoris, it is advisable to take the last tablet of the day at 6 p.m. (immediate-release agent) or at 2 p.m. (prolonged-release agent); then the interval until application the following morning is long enough. Plasters should preferably be applied during the day and removed in the evening.

Nocturnal Seizure. If the angina pectoris attacks occur mainly at night, you can take the last tablet immediately before going to bed. However, you then have to postpone taking the morning tablet by a few hours so that the break between doses is long enough.