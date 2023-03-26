Medicines containing nitrate are used to treat angina pectoris. Fast-acting nitrate preparations are suitable for interrupting an acute attack of angina pectoris. In the long term, nitrates help prevent an attack. In order for their effect to be maintained, certain rules of ingestion must be observed.
Avoid nitrate tolerance
If nitrate constantly gets into the blood, the effect of the active substance decreases over time. Such “nitrate tolerance” can be avoided by only taking the drug every eight to twelve hours. The higher the nitrate dose, the more important it is to take these breaks. This is the only way the remedy can develop its full effect.
With long-term use for angina pectoris
If you use nitrates long-term to prevent attacks of angina pectoris, it is advisable to take the last tablet of the day at 6 p.m. (immediate-release agent) or at 2 p.m. (prolonged-release agent); then the interval until application the following morning is long enough. Plasters should preferably be applied during the day and removed in the evening.
Nocturnal Seizure. If the angina pectoris attacks occur mainly at night, you can take the last tablet immediately before going to bed. However, you then have to postpone taking the morning tablet by a few hours so that the break between doses is long enough.
Alternative Molsidomin
But you can also buy a preparation with the active ingredient Get a prescription for molsidomine and take it in the evening instead of nitrate. If it is also not possible to take breaks during the day because angina pectoris attacks occur more frequently, which must be treated with short-acting nitrates in the form of chewable capsules, sprays or solutions, you should consult with your doctor whether a complete switch to molsidomine is for you is not the better solution.
Unstable angina pectoris: go to the doctor immediately!
If you find that you are no longer able to stop an attack with nitrous supplements, you may have developed unstable angina pectoris, which requires immediate medical attention.