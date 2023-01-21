It really blows a bad air for Italian smokers. The crackdown this time should concern not only traditional cigarettes but also electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco, increasingly popular in our country too, especially among the youngest.

The turning point was announced by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, who in a hearing before the Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber revealing a package of rules that could already see the light in the coming months to align Italy with the European Plan against Cancer 2021, which aims to create a tobacco-free generation by 2040.