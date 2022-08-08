Whether it is after a swim in the sea or in the pool, or after a long and refreshing shower at home, it can happen to feel the sensation of plugged ears or even an annoying pain. It happens above all to children who do not always report the problem to their parents, with the risk that the symptoms worsen and then manifest themselves with a real form of defined external otitis.

External otitis (also known as swimming pool otitis) is an acute inflammation of the skin of the external ear canal that generally does not involve the eardrum membrane except for its outer most superficial coating. It can affect both adults and children, with a maximum incidence between 5 and 14 years. “The cause is often infectious – he explains Pasquale Marsella, Head of Audiology and Otosurgery of the Bambino Gesù Hospital in Rome -. Most of the cases are sustained by bacteria and, more rarely, by fungi present in humid environments, especially sea and swimming pool waters “.

We leave for the holidays. And as always, the child gets sick of Deborah Amery 02 August 2022



Because the danger comes from the water

Be careful, however, not to conclude that the cause lies in dirty or polluted water. “The sea water and that of the swimming pool – continues Marsella – contain substances such as salt and chlorine that irritate the skin and create an initial dermatitis with an exfoliation which in turn creates a permeabilization of the skin, which, instead, in general it is impermeable. This causes the germs that may be present in the water and which are generally harmless to penetrate into the underlying part, creating a real skin infection or even an external otitis “. The bacteria in question can be Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which can proliferate in pools that are not properly cleaned and disinfected, and Staphylococcus aureus, which also lives in marine waters.

Symptoms

Otitis externa typically occurs in the summer months, after swimming in the sea or swimming pool. Initially, itching and muffling sensation of sounds appears, followed by intense pain in the ear so much that you cannot touch it and you cannot even rest your head on the pillow to sleep. “The most characteristic sign – continues Marsella – is represented by the strong sensation of pain that the child feels just touching the auricle. In some cases, more or less thick fluid may leak from the ear, bleeding, swelling and redness of the skin behind the ear and moving the auricle forward, which gives the ear a protruding appearance “. Only in a few cases there is also a fever.

September, the month of checks. Also for hearing 29 August 2022



How to cure

The inflammation usually lasts less than three weeks and the recommended therapy consists of local application, directly into the ear, for at least a week of drops containing cortisone and an antibiotic that is effective against the bacteria that usually cause this infection. “It may be useful – explains Marsella – to cleanse both the skin and the ear canal with local disinfectant solutions, using a product based on 3% boric acid which creates an unfavorable environment for bacteria”.

When the antibiotic is needed

“If there is also a fever or an involvement of the soft tissues near the external auditory canal (for example swelling of the auricle) – suggests the otorino del Bambino Gesù – it is appropriate to add antibiotic and cortisone therapy by mouth to the local treatment. In the presence of very thick secretions in the external auditory canal, it may be useful to resort to otomicroscopy which allows to observe the ear canal at high magnification and to aspirate secretions and pus with precision. If the picture does not regress after 7-10 days of therapy an ear swab is recommended to identify the responsible microorganism and possibly modify the antibiotic therapy “.

How to prevent the disorder

By following a few small precautions you can avoid this summer annoyance. “After swimming in the sea or in the pool – suggests the expert – it is essential to clean, in addition to the skin of the body, also for the external ear canal to eliminate salt or chlorine well with fresh water and preserve the normal pH of the skin to ensure that it retains its permeability. Do not rub the ear, so as not to damage it, not even with tools to dry, just dab with a towel as far as your finger or with a hairdryer “.

Hearing loss, eight tips to avoid risks 03 March 2022



If your ears get blocked after a bath

But even without getting to suffer from external otitis, it is very common that after a bath you leave the sea or the pool with clogged ears. Why does this happen and what to do in these cases? “Because the ear wax we have in our ears is hydroscopic and swells with water – replies Marsella -. So if we have some ear wax in the ear while taking a bath, it creates a plug. In these cases, you have to go to the otorino. and avoid doing it yourself “.

Different is the case in which, out of the water, you feel a sensation of cork which, however, by applying a slight pressure on the ear with the head tilted to the side passes. Can wearing ear plugs when taking a bath can be helpful in both preventing otitis and the sensation of being clogged? “I do not recommend them because to prevent infection they should be completely hermetic – concludes the otorine -. They must then be disinfected with a certain frequency and those made of silicone, in the smallest ones, can end up in the ear canal making it difficult to extract them”.