Tangerine is, for the uninitiated, a citrus fruit known for its nutritional values ​​that benefit our health. Full of properties, unfortunately it is not exempt from various contraindications, which we will see together. Obtained from the hybridization of orange and tangerine, few really know all the qualities that the tangerine hides inside. However, the mandarin is the best-selling winter fruit after oranges, although it is almost always confused with other citrus fruits.

Thanks to the nutritional properties seen above, the mandarin orange benefits from multiple health benefits.

Eating mandarin oranges every day: what happens to ours

First of all, if eaten daily in the correct doses, without exaggerating, it can be considered to all intents and purposes a natural remedy to strengthen the immune system against seasonal diseases and inflammations, thanks to the high vitamin C content.

Thanks to the combined action of calcium, phosphorus and potassium, furthermore, the natural intestinal benefits can be proven, for its regulatory functioning and for the balance of the flora, which always kept under control ensures that the bacteria do not proliferate. The presence of fibers and the increased volume of water are then the very important elements to ensure that eating one or two tangerines as a mid-morning snack, thus eliminating nervous hunger or the desire to “throw” on sweet and savory snacks, assuming excess calories and energy elements of difficult digestion.

To prevent and combat flu, cough and cold, mandarin oranges are a great ally to always have on your table. The secret is in the antioxidants that this, like many other fruits, contains. These substances attack free radicals, which are responsible for all the degenerative processes that we find in the body. For this reason, by protecting the cells from oxidation they prevent the weakening of the immune system, and of several other structures indispensable to the organism, removing the danger of getting sick, especially during the cold season when one is particularly prone to infections.

Finally, for those suffering from digestive problems or irritable bowel, mandarin orange can come to their rescue. The fibers contained within it, to an important extent, are capable of restoring regularity to the metabolism, freeing situations of constipation or stabilizing cases of diarrhea.