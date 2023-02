The premier in a press conference with Zelensky: “It’s not a choice we made”

"I don't know if Putin's was a warning but the time of Covid was another world. The world has changed after February 24 and it's not a choice we made." So Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during the joint press conference in Kiev with President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Mariinsky Presidential Palace.