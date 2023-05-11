Enrico Oldoini, director of cinepanettoni and Don Matteo – TV has died

news-txt”>

The screenwriter and director Enrico Oldoini has died. He had just turned 77: he was born in La Spezia on May 4, 1946 and died in Rome. The announcement was made during the David di Donatello ceremony by Carlo Conti and the audience gave him a long round of applause. Director of cinepanettoni who often see the Boldi-De Sica couple as protagonists, he also signs the great success of Don Matteo on the small screen.

After graduating from Sapienza he studied at the academy of dramatic art without ever becoming an actor but leaving his mark with great box office and listening successes as a director and screenwriter. He made his debut behind the camera in 1984 when he directed Adriano Celentano and Renato Pozzetto in Lui è worse than me. For the small screen, among other things, he signs two seasons of God sees and provides with Angela Finocchiaro, One step from heaven, Try again prof!