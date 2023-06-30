F1 Austria, Ferrari changes wing and bottom: news for sprint and race

Ferrari has brought a new evolutionary aerodynamic package to the Austrian F1 GP. It is a new front wing characterized by a different profile of the side bulkheads, now rounded at the top in a similar way to that of the Red Bull RB19. The new profile, but also the terminal part of the flaps is now connected in a totally different way from the previous version, with a strong reduction of the chord of the flap ends to increase the “out wash” effect, i.e. the deflection of turbulence to the outside of the wheels.

But this is not the most significant change, but that of the bottom characterized by a “three-dimensional” design of the underlying Venturi channels, also delimited by newly designed vertical conveyors. Specifically, these elements now no longer end flush with the leading edge of the bottom, but extend forward with a rounded profile. As in the case of the front wing side bulkheads, these elements clearly draw inspiration from those of the RB19. The main purpose of their reprofiling is to manage the flow at the inlet of the Venturi channels more effectively. It is correct to underline that the new “three-dimensional” design of the channels determines the creation of areas of discontinuity in their profile.

These “pockets” in fact increase the density of the lower flow thanks to a reduction in pressure and act as elements to attenuate the triggering of the bounce. In essence, this should allow the SF-23 to adopt lower ground clearances without triggering the aerodynamic jolts due to the unpredictable behavior of the car that emerged in Spain with the previous version.