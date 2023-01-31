One of the critical issues that the union denounced with the #now enough tour. For this reason, he hopes that general medicine “remains the foundation of health care for politics to be preserved at all costs, especially for its founding characteristics of assistance, proximity and trust and that the actions undertaken by the government aim at the protection and evolution of the role of the family doctor without distorting its peculiarities”

“…sixteen million people, citizens, live in Municipalities with less than fifteen thousand inhabitants: it is a fundamental Italy, which covers 80% – as we have just seen – of our territory. It is therefore a decisive part of Italy. Decisive for its development, for its balance. And in this very important part, we know that there is a growing unease with the withdrawal of services that has occurred. Which affects daily life, and therefore affects the possibilities and opportunities of many of our fellow citizens”.

These are the words pronounced by the President rolling pin, remember and comment in a note from Fimmg: “An observation that can be shared as well as present in Congressional reports of recent years where, starting from the need for a qualitative-quantitative improvement in healthcare, the planning of the number of family doctors was linked together with the doctor/population ratio to that of the number of doctors per sq km for these territories. This evidence materializes in 2019, the pre-Covid era, with the initiative called #now enough, that is a camper tour around Italy of small municipalities for 8,000 km and which touched all the Regions with 35 municipalities of which 15 with less than 5,000 inhabitants, and which also concerned the need to highlight how to ensure access to public health services where the need arises, not centralizing functions such as the relationship of trust, proximity of treatments, the humanization of medicine, in building structures, prevention”.

This reality, the note continues, “does not find realistic solutions in public health models that offer health solutions to social problems, which create hospitalization facilities for the elderly instead of promoting home care and assistance at home.

Thus the Italian situation is currently experiencing a paradox. Once upon a time young people migrated from small towns to big cities in search of job opportunities, but today we are witnessing a further and worrying phenomenon: the older population is forced to make the same move in order to find adequate health care given a greater centralized offer on big cities. In fact, in small towns and villages, we are witnessing not only the closure of small local hospitals, but we are passive spectators of the even more serious event which concerns the shortage of general practitioners, the fundamental health unit for proximity primary care and of daily and continuous contact”.

And again, Fimmg denounces: “Today, due to programming errors that have underestimated the size of a personal retirement, an event that Fimmg has been announcing for at least twenty years, the Mmg, who are the gateway to the national health system , are glaringly lacking. For this reason it is extremely serious that this fundamental and precious service is also among those that are failing, first of all in small towns. The paradigm of the community houses declined by the PNRR as a unique solution, sadly seems to be going in this direction: to increase the distance between citizens and their family doctor, concentrating the few available doctors in large centers and forcing the elderly population to move continuously to be able to manage their chronicity and frailty despite the fact that many need widespread assistance that finds solutions in home care and “zero kilometre” care.

Therefore thanking President Mattarella for the sensitivity shown to the theme of “Italy of small municipalities”, concludes the note “we hope that general medicine will remain the foundation of health care for politics to be preserved at all costs, especially for its founding characteristics of assistance, proximity and trust and that the actions undertaken by the government aim at the protection and evolution of the role of the family doctor without distorting its peculiarities. This doesn’t mean that you don’t need to make corrections, innovate the system, enhance telemedicine. But it must be done by not proposing solutions that are poorly combined with the needs of the population. We need innovative solutions that emerge from ideological logic but enter the logic of efficiency and sustainability. In conclusion, we relaunch that starting from healthcare models for general medicine valid for small municipalities, solutions can also be found for the evolutionary urban planning models of large European cities, which are increasingly designed with the model of services within a 15-minute walk, where the district it becomes a community of services and widespread, liquid assistance, being able to recover direct human contact even in the metropolis, the best humus for a project of psycho, social and health care typical of family medicine”.

January 31, 2023

