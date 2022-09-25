Having a strong and protective immune system is one of the keys to living away from ailments and infections: let’s find out together how to strengthen it through nutrition.

NOT TO MISS ANY UPDATE FOLLOW US ON OUR INSTAGRAM

If we were to compare the immune system to something physical and concrete we can safely say that it is the police of our body. The agents in question in fact find and neutralize all the threats that undermine our body. For this reason we need to know how to take care of our immune defenses, especially in this period when temperatures are changing and fever, flu e cold are at the door. By changing our lifestyle and our diet we can make the immune system an impenetrable shield in the fight against virus, battery ed infections. So let’s go and discover some foods absolutely to be implemented in your diet to strengthen the system in question.

Foods that strengthen the immune system: the complete list

First of all, it must be pointed out that nutrition is not the only way to get the result. First you should handle it anxiety e stress as the immune system can be affected. Similarly, the smoke e sleep well enough. Finally, it will be necessary to limit as much as possible thealcohol and do at least 30 minutes a day of physical activity.

As for the power instead we will have to do some good feasting of Vitamin D e you selenium. But what are the foods that are a rich source? First of all in all citrus fruits (lemons, grapefruits, oranges, mandarins, limes, etc.), but it is also found in pineapple, kiwi, currants, broccoli, spinach and potatoes. As for selenium, on the other hand, we should implement foods such as cashews, brown rice, sardines, tuna, mustard and sunflower seeds more in our weekly diet.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN -> Natural antacids against heartburn: here are the best ones

Yogurt e chocolate Furthermore, they are two foods that greatly improve the functioning of the immune system: eating them as a snack in the middle of the morning or as a snack in the middle of the afternoon is a very suitable choice. The legumes and of cereals: whether they are chickpeas, beans, lentils, oats, spelled, barley or anything else, it does not matter, all these foods will help to raise the shield of the immune defenses.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN -> Colds, how to prevent it with nutrition: here’s what to eat

Finally also the pesce it is an excellent way to reach the desired goal. Frozen or fresh? Nothing changes, but the important thing is that it is neither smoked nor canned. Eating it at least twice a week guarantees our body the right amount of Omega 3essential substances for numerous functions of the body.