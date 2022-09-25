Home Technology Now you can raise your own Grog – – Gamereactor
Baby Yoda, or Grog, as it’s aptly named, may not return to our screens until 2023, when The Mandalorian season 3 arrives, but that doesn’t mean you can’t Get your favorite little green creature. That’s because Bandai Namco has announced that it has partnered with Lucasfilm to create a set of Gero Koyuzi.

Part of the Tamagotchi Nano series, the device will allow you to develop Grogu as one of 12 different skins as you continue to cultivate it, and again, each system will come with two mini-games that you can play whenever you want. Additionally, Tamagotchis will not require Wi-Fi to function, will have special visitors every hour, and is designed for anyone age eight or older.

There’s no actual mention of when Tamagotchis will be available, but we’ve been told they’ll be up for pre-order soon, suggesting they’ll likely be targeting a February 2023 release when The Mandalorian returns to Disney+.

