Forza Motorsport in the finishing stage, release confirmed in 2023

Forza Motorsport is currently in the process of finishing: The development team is putting the finishing touches on the driving game ahead of theexit, confirmed in 2023 and probably set for this fall on PC and Xbox Series X|S.

In reality there has not yet been an official announcement in this sense: Phil Spencer has said that the release date of Forza Motorsport will be announced closer to the launch, but it is reasonable to imagine that a confirmation could arrive during this summer.

Perhaps during the Xbox Games Showcase on June 11th, when Microsoft will announce the new titles in the pipeline and then leave room for a detailed presentation of Starfield, undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games by the community.

According to what we have seen so far, Forza Motorsport promises a driving experience visually extraordinary, even equipped with ray tracing during racing sequences and not just in replays or Force View mode.

While waiting for news on the launch, check out our latest special dedicated to Forza Motorsport.

