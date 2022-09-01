“It was a long time since I showed up on Instagram – he began -. Unfortunately

I was bad

and now I want to tell what happened to me, not because I am forced but many of you have worried and it seems nice to give you some explanations “.

Francesco Chiofalo then began his story: “I was in Sicily, a guest in a nightclub, and I felt good, everything was fine. When at a certain point

his right arm and leg became paralyzed and then started shaking

. Of course I took a hit, I said to myself ‘what’s going on?’. The people who were with me immediately decided to call an ambulance and urgently took me to the emergency room in Catania and then to Rome “.

The influencer strongly wanted to return to his hometown, where he was surrounded by the love of relatives, girlfriend Drusilla Gucci and friends. Admitted to the hospital, the former baby of “The pupa and the nerd” continued: “This situation of paralysis and tremor lasted four days. I lived it very badly, I thought the worst, I thought I would be disabled.

Psychologically I was terrible

. For me the hardest thing was not being able to walk and having to go around with a wheelchair, I lived a nightmare “.

As the days went by, Chiofalo’s health situation fortunately improved: “After four days my leg and arm stopped shaking and I was able to move again. So they discharged me from the hospital. It seems that this thing happened. for

a side effect of the brain operation

which I suffered years ago, but it seems that I do not have to operate on my head again. “Now, Francesco is undergoing all the necessary checks.” The important thing is that I am fine now, I have recovered “.