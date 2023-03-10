E-Mail

Split



More

Twitter



Press



Feedback



Report an error Spotted an Error? Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks. There is no genetic engineering in the plant But no worry:

Genetically modified

are the

Almost every third adult in Germany suffers from high blood pressure. This leads to dangerous secondary diseases – from heart attacks to strokes. Physician Franziska Rubin explains how you can improve your blood pressure in the long term with water.

The one with one Links marked with a symbol or underline are affiliate links. If a purchase is made, we will receive one Provision – at no extra cost to you! More info

High blood pressure opens the door to numerous dangerous secondary diseases and must therefore not be left untreated. In addition to antihypertensive drugs, hydrotherapy can help improve blood pressure over the long term. In her new book, doctor Franziska Rubin explains how the so-called “Kneipp therapy” works “Simply heal with nature” published by Knaur-Menssana. We present an excerpt from the book:

Exciting, but no time right now?

Four factors favor high blood pressure The causes of high blood pressure can be summarized briefly and concisely. In addition to possible familial inheritance, there are four main factors that lead to high blood pressure: too little exercise, unhealthy nutrition, obesity and stress. Stress is one of the most important drivers. It puts the sympathetic nervous system in a state of constant excitement. Figuratively speaking, we are constantly in attack or flight mode, which is always accompanied by an increase in blood pressure. The relaxation nerve, the parasympathetic nervous system, hardly gets a chance. With “water games” à la Kneipp you can actually change a lot. How water works: It lowers blood pressure.

It makes the mind and vessels more relaxed.

It’s good for the heart.

It trains the whole circuit.

It strengthens the defense. Why not take a test for fun and measure your blood pressure in a wide variety of situations: while exercising, cooking, chatting and so on. Do you know when mine is highest? When excited! When I get angry, he goes through the roof. More than with any jog, even if my tongue is hanging out of my throat from the effort. High blood pressure is something like “too much pressure on the boiler”.

This is very helpful in the short term when you want to get really excited, concentrate, exert yourself or win a race. However, if the pressure is permanently too high, our blood vessels suffer, and at some point our heart and brain in particular suffer. Therefore, we should all know our blood pressure. Especially after the menopause, it can sometimes skyrocket. Values ​​measured at rest up to a maximum of 139/89 are okay, but it actually makes sense to do something about your blood pressure from time to time. Naturopathy has a lot to offer, and water, of all things, was able to show what it’s capable of in a study.

To person Franziska Rubin is a holistic doctor, TV presenter and best-selling author. Born in Hanover in 1968, the doctor with a doctorate moderated the MDR health magazine “Hauptsache Gesund” once a week from 1998 to 2015. Her special concern is to offer as many people as possible competent advice and help and to inform them about the fascinating possibilities of naturopathy and complementary medicine. After a four-year break, she has been living in Australia on Lake Ammer since mid-2019. More information at www.franziska-rubin.de.

Study: Antihypertensive hydrotherapy For the study, 98 patients were selected who were staying at the Bad Wörishofen Clinic for inpatient rehabilitation. All had mild to moderate hypertension and heart disease. The patients went through the usual rehabilitation program for three to four weeks. The only difference: Fifty patients received five to twelve additional Kneipp applications per week and the other 48 none. The “Kneippers” were prescribed cold or cold-blooded arm, knee and thigh affusions as well as treading water in the evening. The estimated circulatory strain per application was comparable to that of normal to brisk walking.

Book tip: “Simply heal with nature” (ad) The most effective remedies scientifically proven

Conclusion : Blood pressure decreased during rehabilitation in both groups. However, the “water group” was superior in all values, both in terms of the 24-hour blood pressure measurement and what individual measurements showed during the day and especially at night. Towards the end of the rehabilitation, the group with water applications not only showed a lower increase in blood pressure than the control group in the stress test, but also performed better. Also: Patients in the Kneipp group really could go home with less medication – the others could not. The interesting thing about the study is another finding: all applications can be carried out at home without any problems! How can that be? In the case of essential hypertension (i.e. permanent high blood pressure without a recognizable cause), the sympathetic nervous system is highly active. This stimulates more special (α-adrenergic) receptors in the vessel walls, to which stress hormones such as adrenaline and noradrenaline dock. They constrict the blood vessels and thus increase blood pressure. Even with cold stimuli, the vessels are initially narrowed. In this case, however, the body’s heat regulation system kicks in immediately and gives the signal: Increase blood circulation in the hypothermic area in order to get back to “operating temperature”! The heat supplied leads to vasodilatation and blood pressure drops. The activity of the stress receptors also decreases. Regular use downregulates these α-adrenergic receptors.

Heart and circulatory system healthy! A PDF of FOCUS online – Diseases of the cardiovascular system are among the most common in Germany. Even the simplest things can reduce the risk of a heart attack, for example. Our e-paper tells you how to keep your heart and circulation healthy.