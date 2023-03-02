Home Health From climate change to gender equality: are vaccines the key to the UN 2030 goals?
Health

From climate change to gender equality: are vaccines the key to the UN 2030 goals?

by admin

As demonstrated once again in these pandemic years, vaccines are perhaps the most powerful tools available to public health, capable of saving millions of human lives with a simple sting. That’s not all, he argues on the pages of Science Translational Medicine a group of experts from academic circles and the pharmaceutical industry, including Rino Rappuoli, scientific director of the Siena Biotechnopole: the beneficial effects of vaccinations also reverberate in fields not directly connected with the world of health, such as gender equality , the fight against poverty and climate change.

See also  From Battiato to De André, from PFM to Baglioni: Sony reissues some historic Italian albums on tape

You may also like

what it is, what are the symptoms, the...

Kabayeva and the “fortune” of loving Putin- breaking...

I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

“It would cost a million dollars in the...

ongoing investigation, delays across the board

Bird flu, the H5N1 virus has mutated: little...

Low back pain: which are the most effective...

Menarini: 4.15 billion turnover in 2022, +6% on...

The side effects of radiotherapy, things will be...

Kiev: Russian missiles on Zaporizhzhia, 3 dead. Zelensky:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy