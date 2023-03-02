As demonstrated once again in these pandemic years, vaccines are perhaps the most powerful tools available to public health, capable of saving millions of human lives with a simple sting. That’s not all, he argues on the pages of Science Translational Medicine a group of experts from academic circles and the pharmaceutical industry, including Rino Rappuoli, scientific director of the Siena Biotechnopole: the beneficial effects of vaccinations also reverberate in fields not directly connected with the world of health, such as gender equality , the fight against poverty and climate change.