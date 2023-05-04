Home » From heralded “ransom symbol” to vandal prey: district gymnasium damaged
They targeted and heavily damaged the district gymnasium in via Ugo La Malfa which has not been open and functioning for some time now. Vandals-criminals managed to sneak in after forcing the front door of the sports facility. Several furnishings, two fire hydrant machines and some fire extinguishers were damaged.

When the vandal raid was carried out is not clear given that, in fact, the district gymnasium is closed. Yesterday afternoon, however, the city councilor Gerlando Piparo went to the carabinieri station in Agrigento and filed a complaint against unknown persons.

The damage caused to the sports facility has not been quantified. However, it appears to be alarming that someone has raged against a structure that is a common good and which is even non-functioning.

The carabinieri notified the deputy prosecutor on duty and, of course, the investigations were launched. They do not filter indiscretions in this regard. The hope of those who administer the city, but also of those who witness the destruction of common goods, is that the soldiers of the Arma are able to identify those responsible for a crazy raid.

Multi-district gym, after the millions spent, everything needs to be redone: another 175 thousand euros are needed

“It will open soon”, “It will be inaugurated immediately after the summer”: there was a time when – for the district gymnasium in via Ugo La Malfa – these phrases were repeated. From “eternal unfinished” it seemed to have become the symbol of “redemption”. A redemption that, however, in fact, did not exist, despite the fact that hundreds of thousands of euros were spent on that structure. Several years have passed – after the reassurances and announcements – and, recently, in the city council, it emerged that the gym, although tested in 2020, is free of stacking, Scia and fire principals. According to what has recently emerged, at least 170 thousand euros will be needed to make the gym usable.

See also  Nas checks in a gym in Cervignano del Friuli

The reactions

“It was ready to open in 2020. After almost three years it is still closed. No excuses are allowed. Now also vandalism. All very sad” – said the former mayor, current Opposition city councilor, Lillo Firetto – .

“I raised the issue in the City Council a few weeks ago. To the bitter news of the additional 200 thousand euros needed, today there is a heavy act of vandalism to the detriment of the whole city, because common goods belong to nobody, they belong to everyone! Agrigento it cannot continue to be the city of sloth, neglect, abandonment and unfinished business! – said the city councilor Roberta Zicari – . I propose to the mayor to draw up a pact with the citizens and set priorities together, for example: Piazzale Rosselli parking, district gym, swimming pool, urban cleanliness and decorum also through the adoption of flower beds by private individuals. We will be the capital of culture, we need to start thinking in synergy and all play on the same team, without primogeniture, envy and laxity – concluded Zicari -. Mayor, the city asks us for more, Agrigentini we are better than these gestures: let’s prove it and love Agrigento!”.

(Updated at 16.35)

