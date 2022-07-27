Uber and the It-Tax consortium integrated the apps. From today the agreement signed last May 24 between the company and the Radiotaxi cooperative 3570 is active. The integration will be available starting from Rome, which will be the pilot project of the plan which in any case aims to involve all the taxis of the cooperative present in 90 Italian cities. There are 3,700 only those active on Rome, which in these hours are already available on Uber.

The agreement seems to dilute the tensions between the Californian giant of cars with driver and taxi drivers, at least one of their parts. Just two weeks ago the taxi drivers protested in different Italian squares to ask for the excerpt from the competition bill of an article that could open to a liberalization of the licenses. Hypothesis averted with yesterday’s vote in the Chamber, who approved the bill but deprived of the article concerning taxis and licenses.

With the integration of Uber services, it will allow taxis to excellent races “by reducing the times between one race and another and therefore increase their revenues”, say the Californian company and the cooperative in a note conspire. In addition, the taxi drivers of 3570 will be able to start receiving and carrying out runs from users of the Uber app at a rather alive moment for tourism in the capital: according to Uber data only in the last 3 months the app has been opened about 2 million times to request a race in the city.

What Uber it-tax integration consists of

With the integration from today in Rome it will be possible to request a taxi race directly from the Uber app which on the other hand will gain a percentage on the race.

Once Uber’s app is launched by smartphone, the user is asked to choose the destination and service you want to use. From that moment it will be possible to monitor the arrival of the car on the map and wait for the withdrawal point. Once you reach your destination, the payment will be made directly through the app. Uber does not replace the IT-Taxi app, which will still be available for the user.

Uber and It-Taxi: we want to collaborate

“This launch will allow the capital to take an important step forward in urban mobility. Today we confirm our commitment to work alongside taxis, to create synergies and growth opportunities that can be an example for the whole sector, but above all to offer to people an increasingly accessible transparent and reliable service, “he commented Lorenzo PiredduGeneral Manager of Uber Italy.

While for Lorenzo Bittarellipresident of IT Taxi, the agreement last May now “enters its operational phase and I believe that this will bring advantages to taxi drivers who will see the requests for racing grow”, and adds: “We will not only work more but we will work even better, avoiding unnecessary expectations and therefore optimizing our working days “.