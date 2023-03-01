Maurizio Costanzo, who died on Friday 24 February at the age of 84, bequeathed a legacy of around 70 million euros which will go to his wife Maria De Filippi and his three children: Saverio and Camilla and Gabriele. In addition to apartments in Rome and villas, there are intellectual property rights. Costanzo, as well as famous television programs, was the author of screenplays, books. For example, he wrote the screenplay for Ettore Scola’s masterpiece A particular day, together with Scola himself and Ruggero Maccari. Also he is the author of the song If by phoning immortalized by Mina’s voice. These properties are also included in the list of assets that go to the heirs.

The villa on the Argentario His buen retiro was Villa Sadula, on the Argentario. He had chosen and bought it together with his wife Maria De Filippi, called by combining the initials of the names of their dogs, a German shepherd, a pointer, a dachshund, as he said The Republic. «A magnificent place, so much so that in order to always have it in front of my eyes, I had a large photograph of me placed right in front of that desk in the bathroom of my office in Rome. And when I look at her I think: “What an idiot I am to break my balls here!”. But then I know that I couldn’t live without working and I console myself», Costanzo had said in an interview with the Tirreno.

In Rome Maurizio Costanzo owned, together with his wife Maria De Filippi, two apartments of over 150 square meters in the Prati district. For years the journalist lived in an attic in Via Carlo Poma, known for the murder of Simonetta Cesaroni, a still unsolved case.