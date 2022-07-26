Home Health Game Space Announces Airdrop of NFTs to “Steam 1 Billion Users”! Can it attract traditional players to play GameFi? | Moving Zone – The Most Influential Blockchain Media (Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency)
Game Space, a game-as-a-service (GaaS) platform, announced yesterday (25th) that it will airdrop NFTs to 1 billion players on Steam, encouraging them to switch to playing Web3 blockchain and GameFi games. According to the official description, different levels of game space badges and other limited NFTs will be obtained according to the Steam registration year. Among them, the badges are non-transferable NFTs, which will provide preemptive trial whitelists, airdrop tokens and other empowerments in the future.
tourGame-as-a-Service (GaaS) platform Game Space announced yesterday (25th) that it will airdrop NFTs to 1 billion users of computer game platform giant Steam, hoping to attract Web2 players to the Web3 GameFi platform. According to the official website, Steam players can download the wallet app and bind their Steam account to receive rewards.

The reward will get different game space badge NFTs according to the Steam registration year. This badge is a non-resaleable NFT. Those who have registered for less than one year will receive a bronze badge, and those who have registered for 1~2 years will receive a bronze badge and level one “Merged Bird”. NFTs, those who have been registered for 2~3 years will receive a silver badge and a level two “Merge Bird” NFT, and a Steam account that has been registered for more than three years will receive a gold badge and a level three “Merge Bird” NFT.

Source: Game Space official website

Game Space is a GameFi integration platform backed by Huobi and Mirana Ventures. On July 5, the official website said it had received more than $10 million in financing, and the project was valued at $100 million.

Game Space said that these badges and NFTs will introduce new features in the next phase, such as early access to the whitelist of new GameFi games, or access to airdrop tokens, etc.

For the billion Steam players, the most important factor for NFT AirDrop is the user’s game time and account registration time. The only way to let Web2 players enter the Web3 world and play GameFi games is to give airdrop rewards to players who are genuinely concerned about Steam and who are interested in the game.

– Game Space CEO Michael

NFTs are strongly resisted by traditional players

Game Space airdrops NFTs to traditional Web2 players, although it seems to be a successful way to promote the GameFi platform, but in fact it may not be the case. The reality is that the introduction of NFTs into the game field has caused dissatisfaction among many traditional players.

Recently, the well-known game Minecraft announced that it prohibits third-party companies from using NFT and blockchain technology in the server. Although this policy has been criticized by some people in the currency circle, the founder of Animoca, the parent company of The Sandbox, has criticized it, which is very extreme discrimination. In fact, after stepping out of the cryptocurrency circle, in the game circle, whether in Europe, America or Asia, a large number of players expressed their support for Microsoft’s announcement that Minecraft banned NFTs.

If you just rely on airdropping NFT, or rely on other methods to attract traditional players, you want to convince them to play GameFi. In fact, there may be a long way to go in this blockchain field.

